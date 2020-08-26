UN rejects US request to restore Iran sanctions

UNITED NATIONS – The president of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration's demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran, a move that drew an angry rebuke from the U.S. ambassador who accused opponents of supporting “terrorists.”

Indonesia's ambassador to the U.N., Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country holds the rotating council presidency, made the announcement in response to requests from Russia and China to disclose results of his polling of the views of all 15 council members on the U.S. action.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted last Thursday that the United States has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers that was endorsed by the U.N. Security Council. All the council members, except the Dominican Republic, had informed the council president that the U.S. administration's action was illegal because Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, in 2018.

Russia: Opposition head not poisoned

The Kremlin brushed off allegations Tuesday that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was the victim of an intentional poisoning orchestrated by authorities and said there were no grounds for an investigation since it hasn't been fully established what caused the politician to fall into a coma.

The Russian government's insistence that Navalny wasn't necessarily the victim of a deliberate poisoning – comments amplified by Russian doctors and pro-Kremlin media – came a day after doctors at a German hospital where the 44-year-old is being treated said tests indicated he was poisoned.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Navalny's condition could have been triggered by a variety of causes and determining what it was should come first. “If a substance (that caused the condition) is found, and if it is determined that it is poisoning, then there will be a reason for an investigation,” Peskov said.