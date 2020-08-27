Data sought for sending infected to nursing homes

NEW YORK – The Justice Department on Wednesday sent letters to the governors of New York and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals – actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus.

Prosecutors said the fact-finding letters also sent to New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan were aimed at determining if the orders “may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.”

“We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk,” Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband said.

Russians invited to vaccine trials

The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use this month.

The world's first vaccine against the coronavirus to receive a government go-ahead has caused unease among international medical experts, who called Russia's fast-tracked approval and failure to share data supporting claims of its efficacy a major breach of scientific protocol.

Scientists around the world say any widely used vaccine should be tested in advanced trials involving tens of thousands of people to prove it is safe and effective before being licensed.

Hamas extends Gaza lockdown

Gaza's Hamas rulers Wednesday extended a full lockdown in the Palestinian enclave three more days as coronavirus cases climbed following the detection this week of the first community transmissions of the virus in the densely populated, blockaded territory.

The Health Ministry reported three deaths and at least 22 infections among Gaza's population of 2 million since Monday, raising fears of a wider outbreak that could overwhelm a health system already battered by years of Israeli-Egyptian blockade, repeated conflicts with Israel and internal Palestinian political division.

The militant Hamas group, which seized Gaza by force from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007, had imposed a curfew across the Gaza Strip for 48 hours Monday.

EU official resigns after broken rules

The European Union's top trade official resigned late Wednesday after he became embroiled in a controversy over a recent trip home to Ireland and questionable adherence to COVID-19 rules.

The move will force the EU's executive office to replace Phil Hogan in the midst of the pandemic crisis, amid fraught trade relations with the U.S. and China, and as the final months of talks on a future deal with post-Brexit Britain approach.

He has come under fire in his home country amid allegations he skirted rules that other Irish citizens have to live by to contain the second wave of the pandemic: Not only had Hogan attended a posh golf dinner with some 80 guests when maximum attendance should have been much lower, but he was also criticized for traveling in parts of Ireland where a lockdown applied – and for emerging early from a mandatory two-week quarantine.