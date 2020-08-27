Execution carried out for Native American

TERRE HAUTE – The only Native American on federal death row was put to death Wednesday, despite objections from many Navajo leaders who had urged President Donald Trump to halt the execution on the grounds it would violate tribal culture and sovereignty.

With the execution of Lezmond Mitchell for the grisly slayings of a 9-year-old and her grandmother, the federal government under the pro-death penalty president has now carried out more executions in 2020 than it had in the previous 56 years combined.

Asked by a prison official whether he had any last words for victims' family members and other witnesses behind glass at the death chamber, Mitchell casually responded, “No, I'm good.”

Mitchell, 38, and an accomplice were convicted of killing Tiffany Lee and 63-year-old Alyce Slim after the grandmother offered them a lift as they hitchhiked on the Navajo Nation in 2001. They stabbed Slim 33 times, slit Tiffany's throat and stoned her to death. They later mutilated both bodies.

Evacuees return home as wildfire tide turns

Thousands of people in California returned home Wednesday as cooler weather and an influx of aid helped firefighters gain ground and lift evacuation orders prompted by some of the largest wildfires in state history.

Highlighting the unusually early fire season in the state accustomed to blazes, Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 2,000 square miles have already burned this year.

In the heart of wine country, evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma counties were lifted for about 35,000 people who had been told to leave after lightning ignited dozens of blazes last week. Officials were also working to open up evacuated areas to the south, where more fires burned.

Sailor questioned over Navy ship fire

Arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect, a senior defense official said Wednesday.

The official, with knowledge of the investigation, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days and was the Navy's worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory. The future of the ship remains uncertain.

Cities sue feds over sale of ghost guns

Chicago and three other cities sued the federal government Wednesday to stop the proliferation of what are advertised as easy-to-assemble guns that require no serial numbers or background checks.

The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court asked a judge to stop the government from letting gun parts that can easily be converted to functioning weapons be distributed without restrictions. The lawsuit was brought against the Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives cities of Chicago; Syracuse, New York; Columbia, South Carolina; and San Jose, California – along with the Everytown for Gun Safety group.

The lawsuit alleged that sales of the so-called ghost guns have grown during the pandemic. The weapons that contain no registration numbers that could be used to trace them and require no background checks increasingly have shown up at crime scenes, government officials say.

Vindman's brother claims retaliation

The twin brother of a key witness in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump has filed a federal complaint alleging retaliation by the White House and possible ethical violations and sexist behavior by top officials, including Robert O'Brien, now national security adviser.

In the August complaint, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman alleges he faced retaliation from Trump and White House officials after raising concerns about the president's pressure on Ukrainian officials to investigate Democrat Joe Biden's family – the heart of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

Vindman also said he reported “multiple allegations” that O'Brien and another official misused government resources, excluded women from meetings and made sexist and demeaning remarks. The White House is strongly denying those claims, calling them “ridiculous and false.”

Over 50 arrested in LA looting investigation

Two-and-a-half minutes, in and out. Just 150 seconds to smash a store's glass door or window with a hammer, fill up a suitcase with designer sneakers, jewelry, cash or cellphones, and run outside to a getaway car.

Brazen thieves and looters used as cover mainly peaceful protests against police brutality in the Los Angeles region in late May and early June to systematically steal from mom-and-pop shops and big box stores alike, leaving behind thousands of dollars of damage.

More than 50 people have been arrested so far through the work of the regional “Safe LA Task Force” that was established to track down the criminals.

Revival at funeral home unexplained

A suburban Detroit fire chief said Wednesday that he still can't explain why a 20-year-old woman declared dead at her home was discovered alive hours later at a funeral home.

An emergency medical crew did not “detect signs of life,” despite immediately attempting to revive Timesha Beauchamp and twice more returning to her room when relatives said she appeared to be breathing or had a heartbeat, Southfield Chief Johnny Menifee said.

“We, too, share in their anguish,” Menifee said of Beauchamp's family. “We know that they want answers.” Beauchamp, meanwhile, remained in critical condition at a hospital.