Black community loses another 'pillar'

LOS ANGELES – Kobe Bryant. Rep. John Lewis. And now, Chadwick Boseman.

So far, 2020 has been marred with bad news and tragedy with the deaths of several popular Black icons including Bryant, Lewis and Boseman, who died Friday. All three were viewed as leaders in their respective fields of sports, politics and film – places where people, particularly in the Black community, have often looked for inspiration during a year of racial tension and protests against the police brutality of Black people.

But for many, the loss of another major figure such as Boseman is taking a toll. The actor, who starred in the blockbuster superhero Marvel film “Black Panther,” shockingly died at the age of 43 in his home in Los Angeles after he privately battled colon cancer for four years.

“These are pillars in our community,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said. “In times of instability, you depend on pillars.”

Sharpton called Boseman an important pillar that humanized several Black historical trailblazers in his roles – including color-line breaking baseball star Jackie Robinson, legendary singer James Brown and the first African American U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Boseman's family said he endured “countless surgeries and chemotherapy” while portraying King T'Challa of Wakanda in the Oscar-nominated “Black Panther.”

Activist Martin Luther King III called Boseman's death another “great loss.” But he encourages people not to lose hope even in a year of tumult.

“We could easily say 'Oh my God. This is the most terrible year that existed.' But I choose not to say that,” said the son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “Our ancestors had to go through so, so much. And yet, we're still here. We are nowhere where we need to be, but we are always making progress and moving ahead.”