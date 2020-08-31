United says it will cut $200 change fee

United Airlines says it listened to customers and is dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the U.S.

“When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of fees is often the top request,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a video posted Sunday.

United's move will put pressure on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines to drop their change fees, also $200 on domestic travel. Delta noted that it has waived change fees for travel affected by the virus through the year's end. American did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Southwest Airlines does not charge change fees, a policy which its CEO says has helped it gain more business.

United said it cut change fees for people who buy a standard or premium economy ticket for U.S. travel.

United also said that it will extend a broad waiver of change fees – including for international travel – through Dec. 31. Customers who pay the lowest fares, called “basic economy,” can also change tickets free because of the extended waiver announced Sunday.

And starting in January, it will let customers fly standby for free on other flights the same day as their booked flight.

The moves come as United and other airlines try desperately to lure people back to flying despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. U.S. air travel has recovered modestly since April, but passenger traffic remains down about 70% from a year ago.

The four largest U.S. airlines lost a combined $10 billion from April through June. Airlines shared $25 billion in federal payroll aid under pandemic relief and are lobbying for $25 billion more.

United has warned 36,000 employees that they could be furloughed in October.