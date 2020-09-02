'45 atomic bomb test likely caused cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After years of study, the National Cancer Institute said Tuesday that some people probably got cancer from the radioactive fallout that wafted across New Mexico after the U.S. government detonated the first atomic bomb in 1945. However, the exact number is unknown.

The institute disclosed its conclusions in a series of scientific papers on radiation doses and cancer risks resulting from the Trinity Test, which marked a key point in the once-secret Manhattan Project.

Researchers concluded that whatever excess cancer cases did arise would have been limited to those alive at the time of the blast and that effects on those born in subsequent years would be too small to expect any additional cases.

LA officers kill Black man; protest held

A Black man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies after he was stopped for a traffic violation while riding a bike, then ran from police, punched one officer and dropped a bundle that included a gun, authorities said.

The Monday afternoon shooting death of Dijon Kizzee in South Los Angeles prompted a peaceful protest hours later and Black Lives Matter began marching Tuesday evening from the scene to a sheriff's precinct station.

Baby safe after random kidnapping

A couple accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old boy at gunpoint from his stroller outside his family's apartment near Atlanta “intended to raise” the baby as their own and had tried to abduct another child earlier that day, authorities said.

The mom put up a valiant fight and managed to take the gun from one suspect, but the baby was snatched away in what authorities described as an extremely rare random kidnapping, police said.

The baby was found unharmed – dressed as a girl – by state troopers who pulled over the couple's car about 60 miles away in Carroll County, police said. Both were charged with kidnapping.

Senator holds off Kennedy challenge

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey defeated U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Tuesday's Massachusetts Democratic primary, harnessing support from progressive leaders to overcome a challenge from a younger rival who is a member of America's most famous political family.

Markey appealed to voters in this deeply Democratic state by positioning himself as aligned with the liberal wing of the party. He teamed up with a leading progressive, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the Green New Deal – and at one point labeled Kennedy “a progressive in name only.”