Portland mayor rips vandalism at his door

PORTLAND, Ore. – Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, shifted their focus to the city's mayor, and police declared a riot as people broke windows, vandalized a business and set a small fire inside the upscale apartment building where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives.

The demonstration that began late Monday and extended into Tuesday fell on Wheeler's 58th birthday and featured shiny golden alphabet balloons that protesters used to spell out an expletive.

A supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer was killed Saturday during clashes between dueling protesters. Police have not announced an arrest in the slaying of Aaron J. Danielson, 39, of Portland.

Wheeler said Tuesday on his Facebook page that the vandalism negatively affected a minority-owned business.

“Arson and terrorizing families with children does nothing except steal, and distract from, the important message of the racial justice movement. Organizations in the community who encouraged or condoned these actions are complicit,” he said.