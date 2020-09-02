UN trying to address hunger amid outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has brought hard times for many farmers and has imperiled food security for millions in the cities and the countryside.

United Nations experts are holding an online conference that began Tuesday to brainstorm ways to help alleviate hunger and prevent the problems from worsening in the Asia-Pacific region – a challenge made doubly difficult by the loss of many millions of jobs due to the crisis.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization forecasts the number of undernourished people will increase by up to 132 million this year, while the number of acutely malnourished children will rise by 6.7 million.

“We must come to terms with what is before us and recognize that the world and our region has changed,” said Jong-Jin Kim, the FAO's assistant director-general and regional representative for Asia and the Pacific.

“We must find new ways to move forward and ensure sustainable food security in the face of these twin pandemics, as well as prepare for threats that can and will evolve in the future.”

Disruptions caused by outbreaks of the illness and by restrictions on businesses and travel have led to crops going unharvested by migrant workers unable to reach their jobs, transport problems, and farm families selling livestock and equipment to survive, the FAO said in a report prepared ahead of the meeting.

The combined impacts of COVID-19, natural disasters such as typhoons and drought, diseases and pests such as locusts have highlighted the need to build stronger capacity to “manage multiple risks to food systems,” the report said.