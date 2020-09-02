US won't participate in global vaccine effort

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization.

Some nations have worked directly to secure supplies of vaccine, but others are pooling efforts to ensure success against a disease that has no geographical boundaries. More than 150 countries are setting up the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX.

The decision to go it alone, first reported by the Washington Post, follows the White House's decision in early July to pull the United States out of the WHO. Trump claims the WHO is in need of reform and is heavily influenced by China.

Antibody study offers vaccine hope

Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

Tuesday's report, from tests on more than 30,000 people in Iceland, is the most extensive work yet on the immune system's response to the virus over time, and is good news for efforts to develop vaccines.

If a vaccine can spur production of long-lasting antibodies as natural infection seems to do, it gives hope that “immunity to this unpredictable and highly contagious virus may not be fleeting,” scientists from Harvard University and the U.S. National Institutes of Health wrote with the study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Feds bar certain evictions this year

The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The administration's action stems from an executive order that President Donald Trump issued in early August. It instructed federal health officials to consider measures to temporarily halt evictions. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed up Tuesday by declaring that any landlord shall not evict any “covered person” from any residential property for failure to pay rent.

Assisted-living sites to receive tests

A federal official said Tuesday the government plans to ship rapid coronavirus tests to assisted-living facilities, moving to fill a testing gap for older adults who don't need the constant attention of a nursing home.

Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary Brett Giroir said assisted-living facilities will be followed by senior day care centers and home health agencies in getting the tests. The tests will come from a supply of 150 million ordered from test maker Abbott Laboratories.

Worst-hit India eases restrictions

Many Indian states eased lockdown restrictions Tuesday, allowing more businesses and public areas to reopen to reduce economic pain caused by the coronavirus, even as the country's new daily infections remain the highest in the world and its confirmed cases near 3.7 million.

On Tuesday, India recorded 69,921 new coronavirus infections. More than 65,000 people have died. Experts say India, the world's third most affected country, is fast becoming the new coronavirus epicenter and its case total is likely to soon pass Brazil and ultimately the United States.

Hong Kong launches mass testing

Hong Kong tested more than 120,000 people for the coronavirus Tuesday at the start of a mass-testing effort that's become another political flash point in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Volunteers stood in lines at some of the more than 100 testing centers, though many residents are distrustful of the resources and staff being provided by China's central government, and some have expressed fear DNA could be collected. The Hong Kong government has dismissed such concerns, and leader Carrie Lam appealed to critics to stop discouraging people from being tested.

Havana under strict new lockdown

Cuban authorities ordered a strict 15-day lockdown of Havana on Tuesday seeking to stamp out the low-level but persistent spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital.

Aggressive anti-virus measures including closing down air travel have virtually eliminated COVID-19 in Cuba with the exception of Havana, where cases have surged from a handful a day to dozens daily over the last month. As of Tuesday, Havana is under a 7 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew. Most stores are barred from selling to shoppers from outside the immediate neighborhood.