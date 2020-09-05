200 mammoths found at Mexico construction site

MEXICO CITY – The number of mammoth skeletons recovered at an airport construction site north of Mexico City has risen to at least 200, with a large number still to be excavated.

Archaeologists hope the site that has become “mammoth central” – the shores of an ancient lakebed that both attracted and trapped mammoths in its marshy soil – may help solve the riddle of their extinction.

Experts said finds are still being made at the site, including signs that humans may have made tools from the bones of the lumbering animals that died somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago.

There are so many mammoths at the site of the new Santa Lucia airport that observers have to accompany each bulldozer that digs into the soil to make sure work is halted when mammoth bones are uncovered.

“We have about 200 mammoths, about 25 camels, five horses,” said archaeologist Rubén Manzanilla López of the National Institute of Anthropology and History, referring to animals that went extinct in the Americas.

The site is only about 12 miles from artificial pits, essentially shallow mammoth traps, that were dug by early inhabitants to trap and kill dozens of mammoths.

Manzanilla López said evidence is beginning to emerge suggesting that even if the mammoths at the airport died natural deaths, possibly after becoming stuck in the mud of the ancient lake bed, their remains may have been carved up by humans, somewhat like those found at the mammoth-trap site in the hamlet of San Antonio Xahuento, in the nearby township of Tultepec.

The site near Mexico City now appears to have outstripped the Mammoth Site at Hot Springs South Dakota – which has about 61 sets of remains – as the world's largest find of mammoth bones. Large concentrations have also been found in Siberia and at Los Angeles' La Brea tar pits.