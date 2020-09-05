Results of vaccine test from Russia published

MOSCOW – Russian scientists have belatedly published first results from early trials into the experimental Sputnik V vaccine, which received government approval last month but drew considerable criticism from experts, as the shots had only been tested on several dozen people before being more widely administered.

In a report published in the journal Lancet on Friday, developers of the vaccine said it appeared to be safe and to prompt an antibody response in all 40 people tested in the second phase of the study within three weeks. However, the authors noted that participants were only followed for 42 days, the study sample was small and there was no placebo or control vaccine used.

One part of the safety trial included only men and the study mostly involved people in their 20s and 30s, so it is unclear how the vaccine might work in older populations most at risk of the more severe complications of COVID-19.

Bolsonaro's critics hit vaccine stance

Critics of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are again speaking out against the leader's stance on the coronavirus pandemic, this time rejecting his view that vaccination for the virus shouldn't be mandatory.

Bolsonaro's first such comments came Monday, when he told a supporter, “No one can force anyone to get a vaccine.” He repeated it Thursday night during a live broadcast on Facebook, adding his opposition to administering vaccines that are yet to be proven on Brazilian soil.

Brazil's Workers' Party, an adversary of Bolsonaro, said in a statement that the president's efforts to create an air of doubt about a future vaccine “ignores the importance of the shots to protect the health of the entire population.” Sao Paulo, with 46 million residents, is the pandemic's epicenter in Brazil, with its more than 30,000 dead from COVID-19 accounting for about a fourth of the country's death toll from the illness.

80,000 in India test positive

The number of people confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus in India rose by 80,000 and is near Brazil's total, the second-highest in the world.

The 83,341 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India's total past 3.9 million, according to the Health Ministry. Brazil has confirmed more than 4 million infections while the U.S. has more 6.1 million people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India's Health Ministry on Friday also reported 1,096 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 68,472.