Cohen offers new details of Trump in memoir

NEW YORK – Michael Cohen's tell-all memoir makes the case that President Donald Trump is “guilty of the same crimes” that landed his former fixer in federal prison, offering a blow-by-blow account of Trump's alleged role in a hush money scandal that once overshadowed his presidency.

Of all the crises Cohen confronted working for Trump, none proved as vexing as the porn actress Stormy Daniels and her claims of an extramarital affair with Trump, Cohen writes in “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump, despite his later protestations, green-lighted the $130,000 payment to silence Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, reasoning he would “have to pay” his wife a far greater sum if the affair ever became known, Cohen writes, adding the president later reimbursed him with “fake legal fees.”

“It never pays to settle these things, but many, many friends have advised me to pay,” Trump said, according to Cohen. “If it comes out, I'm not sure how it would play with my supporters. But I bet they'd think it's cool that I slept with a porn star.”

The White House called Cohen's memoir “fan fiction.”

“He readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales,” White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern said in a statement. “It's unfortunate that the media is exploiting this sad and desperate man to attack President Trump.”

The Associated Press obtained an early copy of the book, which is scheduled to be released Tuesday.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes, including lying to Congress, calls himself the “star witness” of a hush-money conspiracy that still could culminate in charges for Trump after he leaves office. He described his new book as a “fundamental piece of evidence” of the president's guilt.

Cohen's allegations – his most detailed to date – are part of an unsparing and deeply personal put-down of Trump. Cohen assails Trump as an “organized crime don” and “master manipulator,” but allows that he saw much of himself in a man he once considered a father figure.

“I care for Donald Trump, even to this day,” Cohen writes, “and I had and still have a lot of affection for him.”

Cohen says he stayed loyal to Trump for so long, despite the dirty work and volatile personality, because he wanted to stay close to his celebrity and power.

Cohen writes that Trump's three oldest children came to Cohen's office after Trump's campaign announcement in 2015, in which Trump referred to people coming to the U.S. from Mexico as rapists and murderers. Cohen says they asked him to convince their father to drop out of the race, arguing his rhetoric was “killing the company.”

Cohen says Trump was undeterred and unconcerned with any harm to his businesses. “Plus, I will never get the Hispanic vote,” Trump said, according to Cohen. “Like the blacks, they're too stupid to vote for Trump. They're not my people.”

Cohen returns to Trump's treatment of women throughout the book.

In a far more personal episode, Cohen writes of Trump leering at Cohen's then-15-year-old daughter at Trump's New Jersey golf club in 2012. Cohen writes that when he told Trump that it was his daughter, Trump replied: “When did she get so hot?”