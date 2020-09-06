Protests in Portland reach 100 days

PORTLAND, Ore. – As unrest continues in Portland amid 100 straight days of protests, authorities released court documents late Friday detailing the moments before the slaying of a right-wing protester last weekend.

The documents included shots of security footage that showed the suspect, Michael Forest Reinoehl, ducked into a parking garage and reached toward a pocket or pouch at his waist before emerging to follow the victim, Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Danielson was holding bear spray and an expandable baton and had a loaded Glock handgun in a holster at his waist, according to the documents.

Danielson was shot moments later and wasn't captured on security video. Danielson was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Authorities have said they believe Reinoehl, who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers late Thursday in Washington state, killed Danielson. The court documents were filed to support second-degree murder charges against Reinoehl, who was a supporter of antifa – shorthand for anti-fascists and an umbrella description for the far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations.

In a videotaped interview broadcast the evening of his death by Vice News, Reinoehl came close to admitting he shot Danielson, a supporter of a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer, on Aug. 29 after a caravan of President Donald Trump backers drove their pickup trucks through downtown Portland. Reinoehl claimed it was in self-defense, because he thought he and a friend were about to be stabbed.

Late Friday and early Saturday protests continued in Portland, with police declaring an unlawful assembly and arresting 27 people.

A few hundred demonstrators had met at Kenton Park on Friday before making their way to the Portland Police Association building, where officers warned protesters to stay off the streets and private property. Those who refused could be subject to citation, arrest, the use of tear gas, crowd-control agents or impact munitions, police said.

Around midnight, police ran down the street, pushing protesters out of the area, knocking people down and arresting those who they say were not following orders – as some people were being detained, they were pinned to the ground and blood could be seen marking the pavement. Law enforcement officers used smoke devices and shot impact munitions and stun grenades while trying to disperse the crowd, The Oregonian reported.

The Portland Police Bureau issued a statement Saturday morning, saying some officers reported that rocks, a full beverage can and water bottles had been thrown at them, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly.

Most of those arrested were arrested on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer or disorderly conduct, police said.