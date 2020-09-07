Judge stalls plan to complete census early

The U.S. Census Bureau for now must stop following a plan that would have it winding down operations in order to finish the 2020 census at the end of September, according to a federal judge's order.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, issued a temporary restraining order late Saturday against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency. The order stops the Census Bureau from winding down operations until a court hearing is held on Sept. 17.

The temporary restraining order was requested by a coalition of cities, counties and civil rights groups demanding the Census Bureau restore its previous plan for finishing the census at the end of October, instead of using a revised plan to end operations at the end of September. The coalition had argued the earlier deadline would cause the agency to overlook minority communities in the census, leading to an inaccurate count of U.S. residents.

Report: DeJoy rewarded donors

The former business of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for years reimbursed workers who made political contributions to Republican candidates, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing former employees.

North Carolina's attorney general called for an investigation into the company, New Breed Logistics, based in High Point, North Carolina. DeJoy sold the business in 2014.

David Young, a former director of human resources at New Breed who had access to payroll records from the late 1990s to 2013, told the newspaper that DeJoy asked employees to make donations and then reciprocated by giving big bonuses.

Monty Hagler, a spokesperson for DeJoy, told the Post that the former New Breed chief executive officer wasn't aware that any employees felt pressured. DeJoy had sought legal advice to ensure he, New Breed, and any person affiliated with the company fully complied with laws, Hagler said.

Five boats sink in Texas Trump rally

Five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump, but no one was injured or killed, officials said Sunday.

Boaters began calling for help “almost immediately” after the procession for Trump's reelection got underway on a lake west of Austin on Saturday, according to Kristen Dark of the Travis County Sheriff's Office. Deputies ultimately responded to 15 distress calls and received three other reports of boats taking on water.

Images of the event show the water of Lake Travis choppy with the wakes of dozens of boats flying American, Texas and “Trump 2020” flags. Dark said that weather on the 19,000-acre lake was calm but that the tightly packed boats created large waves in areas. Deputies have found no evidence of foul play, she said.

Mayor challenges comedian to visit

In the latest twist of the saga between HBO host John Oliver and the Connecticut city of Danbury, Mayor Mark Boughton has agreed to Oliver's proposal to rename the city's sewage plant after him if Oliver donates $55,000 to local charities.

That is, with one condition: Oliver must attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the city he has pilloried.

Boughton made the announcement on WTNH-TV Sunday after an extended back-and-forth that began when Oliver ridiculed Danbury on one of his recent “Last Week Tonight” episodes. Boughton originally proposed the idea, in jest, that the city name its sewage plant after the comedian in response to Oliver's anti-Danbury tirade on his show, a digression from a segment on people of color being excluded from juries.