Vanished wildflowers at mine site draws scrutiny

RENO, Nev. – State and federal authorities are investigating the mysterious loss of a significant swath of a rare desert wildflower that's being considered for federal protection at a contentious mine site in Nevada with some of the largest untapped lithium deposits in the world.

The Australian mining company, Ioneer Ltd., and state biologists investigating the unprecedented incident believe small mammals most likely caused the damage to thousands of plants at the only place Tiehm's buckwheat is known to exist.

Conservationists suspect a more sinister scenario: Somebody dug them up while federal wildlife officials consider listing the plant as an endangered species.

The Center for Biological Diversity, which petitioned to list the plant earlier this year, reported “mass destruction” at the site about 200 miles southeast of Reno to state and federal officials Tuesday. It estimates as many as 17,000 plants were lost – up to 40% of the entire population.

Patrick Donnelly, the center's Nevada director, and Naomi Fraga, director of conservation at the California Botanic Garden in Claremont, discovered and photographed the damage . They believe the plants were removed with small shovels or spades.

Ioneer executive chairman James Calaway accused the Center for Biological Diversity of spreading “outlandish, false, inflammatory and irresponsible” statements about possible human involvement.

“It was some rodents that got hungry and thirsty,” Calaway said.

Skeptics of the rodent theory include Benjamin Grady, an assistant biology professor at Ripon College in Wisconsin . Grady, president of The Erogonum Society, said Tiehm's has been monitored since the early 1990s “and to the best of my knowledge, damage like this has never been reported.”

Ioneer has spent more than $1 million on conservation efforts at the site rich with lithium needed to manufacture such things as batteries for Tesla's electric cars.