Campaigns vying for Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – A solidly blue state for the past half century, Minnesota became an unquestioned presidential battleground Friday as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fought for working-class voters in dueling events that marked the beginning of early voting.

Their campaigning was knocked off front pages and broadcasts in the state and nationally Friday night by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, But before that, their contrasting styles and stances during the day and evening gave fresh signs of the campaign to come in the final weeks before Election Day.

The candidates steered clear of the state's most populated areas near Minneapolis to focus on blue-collar voters, some of whom shifted to Republicans for the first time in 2016. Trump went to Bemidji, about 200 miles north of Minneapolis, while Biden campaigned in a suburb of Duluth, on the banks of Lake Superior and close to the Wisconsin border.

Biden railed against Trump's inability to control the pandemic, casting the president's reluctance to embrace more serious social distancing safeguards as “negligence and selfishness” that cost American lives. Trump, before leaving the White House, said as he has many times that “we've done a phenomenal job” against the virus and predicted mass vaccinations by spring.

Biden, at a carpenter union's training hall in Minnesota, emphasized his plans to boost manufacturing.

“It's time to reward hard work in America and not wealth,” Biden declared with roughly a dozen workers looking on.

“When the government spends taxpayers' money, we should spend that money to buy American products made by American workers and American supply chains to generate American growth,” Biden said. He promised to invest $400 billion in federal money over his first term to ensure that more products are made in America.

Trump, meanwhile, predicted victory in Minnesota in November despite the state's long history of backing Democratic candidates.

“Forty-six days from now, we're going to win Minnesota and we're going to win four more years in the White House,” Trump told thousands of supporters at the regional airport in Bemidji.

Since narrowly losing Minnesota in 2016, Trump has emphasized the state in hopes that a victory this year could offset losses in other states. He has visited regularly and kept a close eye on issues of particular importance to rural corners of the state. He's reversed an Obama administration policy prohibiting the development of copper-nickel mining and has bailed out soybean, corn and other farmers who have been hurt by trade clashes with China.

David McIntosh, president of the conservative Club for Growth, which has produced anti-Biden ads, said Minnesota may help the Trump campaign build momentum.

“They're looking beyond the poll numbers and seeing the potential there,” said McIntosh, a former congressman from Indiana. “It's always smart strategy to go on offense somewhere.”

Trump's path to Minnesota success likely depends on finding more votes in rural, conservative areas – running up the score beyond his 2016 tally. It's a strategy he's trying to pull off in other states and it depends on a robust field operation with the money and time to track down infrequent or first-time voters. That could be a tall order since Minnesota already has one of the nation's highest voter turnout rates.

Democrats warn that Biden still may have his work cut out for him. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said the Trump campaign has far outpaced Biden in local yard signs – which indicates enthusiasm but may not ultimately affect the outcome.

After Biden's speech, his motorcade rolled into downtown Duluth, where he stepped out onto a brick plaza in front of Little Angie's Cantina and Grill and began to elbow-bump and chat with passersby.

Within minutes, a crowd of around 200 gathered, virtually all of them in masks except for two men in Trump hats. It was the largest in-person crowd Biden has had since the pandemic exploded in March.

One man yelled from a deck above the plaza, “Go home, Joe!” Two women closer to Biden responded, “You are home, Joe.”