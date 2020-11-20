Australian troops kill 39 prisoners: Report

A shocking Australian military report into war crimes has found evidence that elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.

Australian Defence Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell said Thursday the shameful record included alleged instances in which new patrol members would shoot a prisoner in order to achieve their first kill in a practice known as “blooding.” He said the soldiers would then plant weapons and radios to support false claims the prisoners were enemies killed in action.

The chief was announcing the findings of a four-year investigation by Maj. Gen. Paul Brereton, a judge and Army reservist who was asked to look into the allegations. Brereton recommended 19 soldiers be investigated by police for possible charges, including murder.

Pompeo visits Israeli settlement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first top American diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department in a major policy shift announced that products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel.”

The two moves reflected the Trump administration's acceptance of Israeli settlements, which the Palestinians and most of the international community view as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace.

Pompeo also announced that the U.S. would brand the international Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel as “anti-Semitic” and bar any groups that participate in it from receiving government funding.

Ethiopian airstrike hits university

A university official says the latest airstrike by Ethiopia's military has struck the school in the capital of the defiant Tigray region and caused major damage, while the United States says neither side in the conflict is heeding calls for de-escalation. The senior official described Thursday's airstrike in an email shared with The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was killed or wounded in the airstrike in Mekele.

Ethiopia's government has been fighting the Tigray regional forces since a Nov. 4 attack on a military base there. Each regards the other as illegal, the result of a falling-out between Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray leaders who once dominated the country's ruling coalition.

Arecibo Observatory telescope to close

The National Science Foundation announced Thursday that it will close the huge telescope at the renowned Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico in a blow to scientists worldwide who depend on it to search for planets, asteroids and extraterrestrial life.

An auxiliary cable broke in August and tore a 100-foot hole in the reflector dish and damaged the dome above it. Then on Nov. 6, one of the telescope's main steel cables snapped, leading officials to warn that the entire structure could collapse. NSF officials noted that even if crews were to repair all the damage, engineers found that the structure would still be unstable in the long term.

High court clears path for execution

The U.S. Supreme Court is clearing the path for the federal government to carry out the execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive.

The high court's ruling late Thursday overturned an earlier court order that had halted Orlando Hall's execution. Hall, 49, was among five men convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994. He would be the eighth federal inmate put to death since the Trump administration resumed federal executions this year after a pause of nearly two decades.