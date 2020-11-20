Group returns to society to find a changed world

HONOLULU – Just as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in February, four people set sail for one of the most remote places on Earth – a small camp on Kure Atoll, at the edge of the uninhabited Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

There, more than 1,400 miles from Honolulu, they lived in isolation for eight months while working to restore the island's environment. Cut off from the rest of the planet, their world was limited to a tiny patch of sand halfway between the U.S. mainland and Asia. With no television or internet access, their only information came from satellite text messages and occasional emails.

Now they are back, re-emerging into a changed society that might feel as foreign today as island isolation did in March.

“I've never seen anything like this, but I started reading the book “The Stand” by Stephen King, which is about a disease outbreak, and I was thinking, 'Oh my goodness, is this what it's going to be like to go home?'” said Charlie Thomas, one of the four island workers. “All these ... precautions, these things, people sick everywhere. It was very strange to think about.”

The group was part of an effort by the state of Hawaii to maintain the fragile island ecosystem on Kure, which is part of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, the nation's largest contiguous protected environment.

Two field teams go there each year, one for summer and another for winter. Their primary job is removing invasive plants and replacing them with native species and cleaning up debris such as fishing nets and plastic that washes ashore.

Before they leave, team members are often asked whether they want to receive bad news while away, said Cynthia Vanderlip, the supervisor for the Kure program.

Thomas, the youngest member of the team at 18, grew up in a beach town in New Zealand. The expedition was her first time being away from home for so long, but she was ready to disconnect.

“I thought, you know, I am so excited to get rid of my phone, to lose contact with everything ... I don't need to see all the horrible things that are going on right now.”

That was before the pandemic. Thomas is now in a hotel in quarantine in Auckland, where she lives with her parents, sister and a dog named Benny. She will miss hugs and “squishing five people on a bench to have dinner,” she said.

Another team member, Matthew Butschek, looked out the window of his cabin in Honolulu during quarantine last week and saw school-aged children playing on rocks and climbing trees – all wearing face masks. It reminded him of apocalyptic movies.

“It's not normal for me. But everyone is like, yeah, this is what we do now. This is how we live,” he said.