'No mercy' to be shown in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya – Ethiopia's military is warning civilians in the besieged Tigray regional capital that there will be “no mercy” if they don't “save themselves” before a final offensive to flush out defiant regional leaders – a threat that Human Rights Watch on Sunday said could violate international law.

Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, in a new statement is giving the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front 72 hours to surrender, saying “you are at a point of no return.” He accused the TPLF leaders of using religious sites, hotels, schools “and even cemeteries” as hideouts and using Mekele residents as human shields.

Arrest made after 2 killed at Sonic

Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, was booked into the Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The attack came days after Silva was arrested outside of the restaurant after allegedly using someone else's Sonic app account to buy food, the World-Herald reported.

15-year-old arrested in mall shooting

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people, authorities said Sunday.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the shooting happened during a dispute Friday afternoon between two groups. He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

US pork imports draw Taipei protests

Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues.

President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a longstanding ban on U.S. pork and beef imports in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The ban is due to be lifted in January.

The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug added into animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat that some farmers use in pigs. The drug is banned by the European Union but is legal in the United States.

Voters fear attacks in Burkina Faso

Fears of attacks by extremists prevented voting in many parts of Burkina Faso on Sunday, as the country went to the polls for presidential and legislative elections marred by ongoing violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Election and local government officials told The Associated Press that certain polling stations that were expected to open had not, and those that did had to close early because of the fear of attacks.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has promised to secure the country and is vying for another five years against 12 other candidates.

Kabore is expected to win, but the opposition hopes to split the vote, depriving him of the 51% support needed for an outright victory. Then it plans to form a coalition behind the strongest opposition candidate for the second round.