Hawaii prosecutor gets 13-year term

HONOLULU – A U.S. judge sentenced a former high-ranking Honolulu prosecutor to 13 years in prison Monday, saying she stole money from her own grandmother and used her husband's position as a police chief to frame her uncle for a crime he didn't commit – all to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

Katherine and Louis Kealoha, now estranged, were once a respected power couple. Louis Kealoha, who agreed to retire amid a wide-ranging federal investigation, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a separate hearing.

“This case has staggered the community in many ways,” U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright said.

He described how Katherine Kealoha orchestrated a reverse mortgage scheme that forced her grandmother to sell her home, framed her uncle for stealing the Kealohas' home mailbox, stole money from children whose trusts she controlled as a lawyer, cheated her uncle out of his life savings, convinced her firefighter lover to lie about their affair and used her position as a prosecutor to turn a drug investigation away from her doctor brother.

“Truth can be stranger than fiction,” the judge said.

DC lawmakers in lame-duck stretch

Capitol Hill's main players are returning for one final, perhaps futile, attempt at deal-making on a challenging menu of year-end business.

The only absolute must-do matter in a truncated two- or three-week session during President Donald Trump's final weeks in office is preventing a government shutdown when a temporary spending bill expires on Dec. 11.

The route preferred by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is to agree upon and pass an omnibus spending bill for the government that's a top priority of business, state and local governments, educators and others.

McConnell is focusing on confirming Trump's remaining judicial nominations.

Navy to decommission damaged ship

The Navy said Monday that it will decommission a warship docked off San Diego after suspected arson this summer caused extensive damage, making it too expensive to restore.

Fully repairing the USS Bonhomme Richard to warfighting capabilities would cost $2.5 billion to $3 billion and take five to seven years, said Rear Adm. Eric H. Ver Hage of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center.

The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days in July and was the Navy's worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.

SC execution delayed to lack of drugs

South Carolina prison officials say they have to delay an execution scheduled for Friday because they won't be able to obtain the necessary lethal injection drugs.

An attorney for the state Department of Corrections wrote in a letter to the South Carolina Supreme Court last week the agency cannot carry out the execution of Richard Bernard Moore due to the lack of drugs, which it has not had stocked since 2013.

Moore would be the first person executed in South Carolina in nearly a decade.