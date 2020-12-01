'Pandemic' gets named 2020's word of the year

In the land of lexicography, out of the whole of the English language, 2020's word of the year is a vocabulary of one.

For the first time, two dictionary companies Monday – Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com – declared the same word as their tops: “pandemic.” A third couldn't settle on just one and so issued a 16-page report instead along the same lines, noting that a world of once-specialized terms entered the mainstream during the COVID-19 crisis.

The year, Oxford Languages said in the report last week, “brought a new immediacy and urgency to the role of the lexicographer. In almost real-time, lexicographers were able to monitor and analyze seismic shifts in language data and precipitous frequency rises in new coinages.”

Its Oxford English Dictionary and others found themselves madly updating well beyond routine schedules to keep up. Such publication updates are usually planned far in advance. Because the coronavirus pandemic brought on gargantuan language changes, according to Oxford Languages, “2020 is a year which cannot be neatly accommodated in one single 'word of the year.'”

Not so at Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com, both of which also noted enormous shifts toward many other related words but announced just one nonetheless.

“Often the big news story has a technical word that's associated with it, and in this case, the word 'pandemic' is not just technical but has become general,” said Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for Merriam-Webster. “It's probably the word by which we'll refer to this period in the future.”

John Kelly, senior research editor at Dictionary.com, said searches on the site for “pandemic” spiked more than 13,500% on March 11, the day the World Health Organization declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.

The daily spike, he said, was “massive, but even more telling is how high it has sustained significant search volumes throughout the entire year.”

“Pandemic,” with roots in Latin and Greek, is a combination of “pan,” for all, and “demos,” for people or population, he said. The latter is the same root of “democracy,” Sokolowski said. The word “pandemic” dates to the mid-1600s, used broadly for “universal” and more specifically to disease in a medical text in the 1660s, he said.

That was after the plagues of the Middle Ages, Sokolowski said.

Kelly, Sokolowski and Oxford Languages noted other worthy search trends beyond the pandemic.

After the May 25 death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, words around racial justice experienced spikes, including “fascism,” “anti-fascism,” “defund” and “white fragility,” Kelly said.

Oxford included a range in its report, from “karen” to “QAnon.”