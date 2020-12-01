Turkey lengthens lockdown

ISTANBUL – Turkey's president Monday announced the country's most widespread lockdown amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, extending curfews to weeknights and putting a full lockdown in place over the weekends.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a curfew would be implemented on weekdays between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. He also announced total weekend lockdowns from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

With strong pressure from the medical community and the public, Turkey last week resumed reporting all positive tests for the virus, after releasing only the number of symptomatic cases for four months. That caused daily cases to shoot up to about 30,000 and put Turkey among the hardest-hit nations in Europe during the pandemic.

The new curfews begin today. Sectors including production, logistics, health care, agriculture and forestry would be exempt from the curfews, while grocery stores and food delivery services would be allowed to operate within certain hours during the weekend lockdowns.

Trump adviser Atlas steps down

Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment.

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

Just weeks ago on Twitter, Atlas responded to Michigan's virus restrictions by encouraging people to “rise up” against the state's policies.

Grassley in Senate after virus bout

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, was back in the Senate on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.

Grassley, 87, isolated after finding out he had been exposed to the virus and tested positive shortly after that. He said in a statement that he never had any symptoms and had been cleared to return to the office by his doctors.

“This disease affects people differently,” Grassley said. “I did not experience symptoms, but more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized.”

Hong Kong acts to curtail spike

Hong Kong on Monday imposed sweeping curbs to stop a fresh spike in coronavirus infections, closing government offices and swimming pools and limiting public gatherings to two people.

The announcement follows Sunday's decision to close schools for in-person teaching the rest of the year. The territory's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, announced 76 new confirmed cases Monday, including nine that were untraceable. That was on top of 115 infections reported Sunday.

The upsurge is “very severe,” Lam told reporters. “I don't want the public to mistakenly reckon that the peak of the epidemic is over already,” she said.

Exchange students arrive in Australia

Australia has welcomed its first group of international students to arrive since the coronavirus pandemic began.

A charter flight carrying 63 students from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia landed Monday in Darwin.

The students will all attend Charles Darwin University, with some new to the campus and others previously enrolled. They are part of a pilot program aimed at boosting the local economy and providing a template for international students to arrive in other parts of Australia.