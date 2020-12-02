Azerbaijan completes reclamation of territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan – Azerbaijan on Tuesday completed reclaiming territory held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century after a peace deal ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the restoration of control over the areas as a “historic victory” and a demonstration of his nation's “unbending spirit.”

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That conflict left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but large chunks of surrounding lands in Armenian hands.

In 44 days of fighting that began Sept. 27, the Azerbaijani military routed Armenian forces and moved deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept a peace deal that took effect Nov. 10. The agreement saw the return to Azerbaijan of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh and also required Armenia to hand over all regions it held outside the separatist region.

Dozens of gunmen assault Brazil bank

Dozens of gunmen armed with assault rifles invaded a city in southern Brazil overnight Tuesday and took control of the streets as they assaulted a local bank.

Hooded men dressed in black walked the streets of Criciuma, and residents were held hostage during the takeover, which began around midnight and lasted almost two hours. Shots echoed across the city of about 220,000, and a security guard and a police officer were wounded in the firefight.

The assailants blocked access to the city – including with burning vehicles – to prevent police reinforcements from responding swiftly and deployed explosives in the robbery, Anselmo Cruz, head of the state police's robbery and kidnapping department, told a news conference.

The brazen robbery resembled one in July in the city of Botucatu and may have been coordinated by one of Brazil's powerful organized crime and drug trafficking rings, said Cássio Thyone, a board member of the nonprofit Brazilian Forum on Public Safety.

5 killed by SUV in pedestrian area

A man zig-zagged an SUV at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, killing five people, including a 9-month-old child, and seriously injuring over a dozen, officials said.

The driver, identified as a 51-year-old German man born in Trier, was arrested at the scene, police said. The suspect, whose name was not released, had no fixed address and had been living in recent days in the Land Rover, which a friend had lent him, that was used in the attack, said prosecutor Peter Fritzen, who was heading the investigation.

He was to undergo a psychiatric examination, Fritzen said, adding a doctor had recently preliminary concluded the man could be suffering from mental illness.

China spacecraft lands on moon

A Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon to bring back lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, the government announced Tuesday.

Chang'e 5, launched Nov. 24, is the latest venture by a Chinese space program that sent its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, has a spacecraft en route to Mars and aims eventually to land a human on the moon.

Plans call for the lander to spend about two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 4 pounds of rocks and debris. The sample will be launched into orbit and transferred to a return capsule for the trip to Earth, setting down in Inner Mongolia around the middle of the month.

Eritrea refugees run out of food

The United Nations says food has now run out for the nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea who have been sheltering in camps in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, which has been cut off from the world for nearly a month amid fighting.

“Concerns are growing by the hour,” U.N. refugee spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday. “The camps will have now run out of food supplies – making hunger and malnutrition a real danger, a warning we have been issuing since the conflict began nearly a month ago. We are also alarmed at unconfirmed reports of attacks, abductions and forced recruitment at the refugee camps.”

Today marks a month since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that fighting had erupted in the Tigray region between federal and regional forces, as each government now regards the other as illegitimate due to a dispute over holding elections in the pandemic.