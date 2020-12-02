Diving boat captain charged in fatal fire

LOS ANGELES – The captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire and sank off the coast of California last year, killing 34 people who were trapped below deck, was indicted Tuesday on federal manslaughter charges for one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history.

Jerry Boylan, 67, was charged with 34 counts of seaman's manslaughter for “misconduct, negligence and inattention” by failing to train his crew, conduct fire drills and have a roving night watchman on the Conception when fire broke out Sept. 2, 2019, the indictment said. Boylan and four other crew members, who had all been sleeping, escaped from the flaming boat after he made a breathless mayday call. All 33 passengers and one crew member perished in the bunkroom.

The rare federal charges against Boylan were brought under a pre-Civil War law aimed at holding steamboat captains and crew responsible for watery disasters that were far more frequent at the time. Each count carries a possible 10-year prison term with conviction.

Puerto Rico's ailing telescope collapses

A huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in astronomical discoveries for more than half a century completely collapsed Tuesday.

The telescope's 900-ton receiver platform and the Gregorian dome – a structure as tall as a four-story building that houses secondary reflectors – fell onto the northern portion of the vast reflector dish more than 400 feet below.

The U.S. National Science Foundation had earlier announced that it would close the radio telescope. An auxiliary cable snapped in August, causing a 100-foot gash on the 1,000-foot-wide dish and damaged the receiver platform that hung above it. Then a main cable broke in early November.

Installing a new telescope would cost up to $350 million, which would have to come from Congress, said Ángel Vázquez, the telescope's director of operations.

Ex-legislator jailed in adoption scheme

A former Arizona politician who admitted running an illegal adoption scheme in three states involving women from the Marshall Islands was sentenced in Arkansas to six years in federal prison. It was the first of three punishments he'll face for arranging adoptions prohibited by an international compact.

Paul Petersen, a Republican who served as metro Phoenix's assessor six years and also worked as an adoption attorney, illegally paid women from the Pacific island nation to come to the U.S. to give up their babies in at least 70 adoptions cases in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas, prosecutors said.

Marshall Islands citizens have been prohibited from traveling to the U.S. for adoption purposes since 2003 and prosecutors said Petersen's scheme lasted three years.

Witness saw monolith spirited away

New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert: A Colorado photographer told KSTU-TV he saw four men come to the remote Utah site Friday night and push over the hollow, stainless steel object.

“One of them said, 'This is why you don't leave trash in the desert,'” Ross Bernards told the Salt Lake City TV station. “As they were loading it up and walking away, they just said, 'Leave no trace.'”

The sheriff's office in San Juan County, Utah, has said it's not planning an investigation into the disappearance of the monolith, which had been placed without permission on public land. But authorities also said they would accept tips from any of the hundreds of visitors who trekked out to see the otherworldly gleaming object deep in the desert.