Hall wins runoff to briefly fill seat of late Rep. John Lewis

ATLANTA -- Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall won a special runoff election Tuesday for a brief term in Congress and will succeed the late civil rights legend John Lewis.

The 49-year-old Hall defeated fellow Democrat Robert Franklin, 66, in the Atlanta-area district and will only hold the seat for a few weeks through Jan. 3.

Hall and Franklin were the top vote-getters in a September special election after Lewis, a civil rights titan, died in July following 34 years in Congress. Neither candidate won a majority, though, forcing a runoff that leaves the winner with only about a month to serve in Congress.

Lewis’ long-term replacement will be state senator and state Democratic Party chair Nikema Williams, who easily defeated Republican Angela Stanton King in November for a full two-year-term starting in January. Williams and King didn’t run in the special election.

The 5th Congressional District includes most of the city of Atlanta, as well as some suburban areas of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties. About 22,000 people voted, fewer than 5% of the district's registered voters.