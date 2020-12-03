2 missing amid Alaska mudslides

Homes are believed to have been destroyed and at least two people are unaccounted for after multiple mudslides in the southeast Alaska community of Haines on Wednesday, authorities said.

The largest slide, about 600 feet wide, hit early Wednesday afternoon and trapped about 30 people. Those residents have now been evacuated, Haines Borough Mayor Douglas Olerud told The Associated Press. He said there were several smaller slides in the community of about 2,000 people.

Olerud said there has been a wide range in damage. “We've had extreme flooding in some of the houses. We've had some that have shifted on their foundation. We've had some houses that were totally destroyed,” he said.

The slides occurred during heavy rain in southeast Alaska. The National Weather Service said Wednesday afternoon that 4 to 8 inches had fallen in the Haines area as part of the storm and an additional 1 to 2 inches was possible by early this morning.

Boston suburb on edge over attacks

The attacks come after dark, without warning, usually from behind. The victims, all men, are hit so hard on the head with some sort of blunt object that they are often knocked to the ground and require medical attention.

The apparently random string of at least 10 attacks in the Boston suburb of Waltham has angered city leaders, frustrated police and frightened residents. “There is definitely a fear factor in our city right now,” police Detective Sgt. Steve McCarthy said at a news conference Tuesday.

Police Chief Keith MacPherson said the motive “appears to be a thrill of the assault, or someone who's very violent and enjoys seeing someone hurt by this. ... There's never been a robbery. It's always been just an assault and the assailant takes off.”

Convict who fled US wants freed early

An Ohio woman who left the country ahead of her sentencing in one of the biggest corporate fraud cases in decades is asking for early release from prison, citing poor health and fear of contracting the coronavirus behind bars.

Rebecca Parrett, now 72, was convicted in 2008 of securities fraud and other charges in a $1.9 billion scheme at health care financing company National Century Financial Enterprises. Free on bond, she fled to Mexico after her conviction, and a judge sentenced her in absentia to 25 years in prison.

Parrett was apprehended in 2010 and is now in a minimum-security federal prison in Dublin, California. She is asking for early release, saying she suffers from “a rare blood disease that has no cure,” and other ailments, including arthritis, high blood pressure, osteoporosis and cholesterol. She also fears contracting COVID-19 while in prison.

Boom heard in eastern US likely meteor

A noontime boom that was heard and felt from southern Ontario to Virginia was likely caused by a disintegrating meteor, according to an organization in western New York that keeps track of such phenomena.

Witnesses across the area reported hearing the boom or seeing a fireball in the sky shortly after noon Wednesday, said Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society in Geneseo. By 5 p.m., the organization had recorded 90 reports of the fireball seen in Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Police agencies and fire departments around central New York received 911 calls reporting a boom that shook windows, but clouds prevented sightings in much of the area. Since most reports of the boom were around Syracuse, that's likely where the meteor blew to bits, Lunsford said.