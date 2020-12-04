Court: Reassess church limits

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a lower federal court to reexamine California restrictions on indoor religious services in areas hard hit by the coronavirus in light of the justices' recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York.

The high court's unsigned order leaves the California restrictions in place for now. But it throws out a federal district court ruling that rejected a challenge to the limits from Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry, which has more than 160 churches across the state.

Last week, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues.

Pastor dies after church reopens

An associate pastor for a California megachurch died of COVID-19 about a month after the facility reopened indoor services.

Bob Bryant of Water of Life Community Church in Fontana tested positive for the coronavirus in November and soon developed pneumonia, according to a post on the church's Facebook site. He then suffered a heart attack. He was placed on a ventilator and died Monday at age 58.

Bryant became sick while on vacation and did not return to the church once he showed symptoms in late November, said Susan DePaola, executive assistant to the senior pastor.

Vaccine planning eyed by hackers

IBM security researchers say they have detected a cyberespionage effort using targeted phishing emails to try to collect vital information on the World Health Organization's initiative for distributing COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries.

The researchers could not be sure who was behind the campaign, which began in September, or whether it was successful. But the precision targeting and careful efforts to leave no tracks bore “the potential hallmarks of nation-state tradecraft,” they said in a blog post Thursday.

The campaign's targets, in countries including Germany, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan, are likely associated with the development of the “cold chain” needed to ensure that coronavirus vaccines get the nonstop sterile refrigeration they need to be effective for the nearly 3 billion people who live where temperature-controlled storage is insufficient, IBM said.

Couple arrested for flying while ill

A couple were arrested at a Hawaii airport after traveling from the U.S. mainland despite knowing they were infected with COVID-19, authorities said.

Wesley Moribe, 41, and Courtney Peterson, 46, boarded a United Airlines flight to Lihue with a 4-year-old child after testing positive for the coronavirus while returning home from international travel via Seattle, San Francisco and Hawaii, the Kauai Police Department said.

The couple took a COVID-19 test in Seattle after returning from abroad, police said, then received their positive results while flying between Seattle and San Francisco.

College hopefuls amass for testing

Hundreds of thousands of masked students in South Korea, including 41 confirmed COVID-19 patients, took the highly competitive university entrance exam Thursday despite a viral resurgence that forced authorities to toughen social distancing rules.

The Education Ministry said about 426,340 students were taking the one-day exam at 1,380 sites across the nation. They include hospitals and other medical facilities with the 41 virus patients and hundreds of others placed under self-quarantine. This year's exams had been originally scheduled for November but were delayed due to the virus outbreak.

South Korea on Thursday reported 540 new cases. Last week it reimposed stringent distancing guidelines in the greater Seoul area and other places to try to suppress a spike in new infections.

104-year-old on mend after COVID

An Alabama man who spent World War II repairing bomb-damaged trains in France recovered from a fight with COVID-19 in time to mark his 104th birthday Thursday.

Major Wooten was exhausted and a little fuzzy mentally after battling the new coronavirus but appears to be on the mend, said granddaughter Holley Wooten McDonald.

McDonald said her grandfather tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23 after her mother – his daughter – got the illness. He received an infusion of the newly approved antibody therapy bamlanivimab but had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance two days later, she said.

“I don't know if that medicine just started working, ... but within 24 hours he was better,” she said.