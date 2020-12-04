Donations up 25% on Giving Tuesday

NEW YORK – Donations on Giving Tuesday, an 8-year-old campaign to get people to give money to charities, rose 25% from last year, organizers said.

Nearly $2.5 billion was donated in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to estimates by GivingTuesday, the nonprofit behind the campaign. That's up from last year's total of about $2 billion.

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a way to get people to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, when people are already opening their wallets for the kickoff of the holiday shopping season.

The 92nd Street Y, a community center in New York, is credited with coming up with the idea. A separate organization, called GivingTuesday, was later created to organize and promote it.

Charities and businesses use the hashtag #GivingTuesday on social media to spread awareness and seek donations.

Wind fans Southern California wildfire

Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons on Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands.

The biggest blaze began late Wednesday as a house fire in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, where gusts topped 70 mph. The fire grew to more than 11 square miles and blanketed a wide area with smoke and ash.

Crews struggled in steep terrain amid unpredictable Santa Ana winds that sent flames racing across major roads. Some homes were damaged in the fire and possibly destroyed, Fennessy said. He said he couldn't immediately say how many homes were affected.

Rapper charged in credit card scheme

The rapper G Herbo, his promoter and others have been charged in a scheme to use stolen credit card information to pay for trips on private jets, exotic car rentals, luxury vacation rentals and designer puppies.

G Herbo, who was named this week to Forbes' 30 under 30 list; Antonio Strong, a Chicago music promoter and manager; and several associates were charged in federal court in Massachusetts with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and identity theft. Strong, whom a judge called the ringleader of the $1.5 million fraud scheme, also faces a wire fraud charge.

Court documents were unsealed this week, less than a month after G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to perform the song “PTSD” with Chance the Rapper.

Worker badly hurt at Baskin sanctuary

A female volunteer who regularly feeds big cats was bitten and seriously injured by a tiger Thursday morning at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida, which was made famous by the Netflix series “Tiger King,” officials said.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a trauma alert call about 8:30 a.m. Thursday from the sanctuary, agency spokesman Eric Seidel told The Associated Press.

Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, said in an email to the AP that the volunteer, Candy Couser, 69, was feeding a 3-year-old male tiger named Kimba when she noticed the animal was not in his usual location. Baskin said Couser opened a gate that had been clipped shut but she reached in to un-clip it against safety protocol. “Kimba grabbed her arm and nearly tore it off at the shoulder,” Baskin added.

Kimba, who was brought to the center from a circus, will be placed in quarantine for the next 30 days, but Baskin said the tiger was “just acting normal due to the presence of food and the opportunity.”