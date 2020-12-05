States submit vaccine orders, see toll soar

States faced a deadline Friday to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths, while hospitals were pushed to the breaking point – with the worst feared yet to come.

The number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit an all-time high in the U.S. on Thursday at 100,667, according to the COVID Tracking Project. That figure has more than doubled over the past month, while new daily cases are averaging 210,000 and deaths are averaging 1,800 per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Arizona reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day Friday as the number of available intensive care unit beds fell below 10% statewide. Officials have said the outbreak will exceed hospital capacity this month.

The state expects to get enough doses of new coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year to inoculate more than 383,000 health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health director said Friday. Next in line are teachers and other essential workers, followed by older Arizonans or people otherwise at higher risk of serious cases of COVID-19.

Nevada reported 48 new deaths from the coronavirus Thursday, marking the deadliest day since the onset of the pandemic as cases and deaths continued to rise more than a week after new restrictions were implemented on businesses. One hospital was so full, it was treating patients in an auxiliary unit in the parking garage. State officials said Friday that they expect to receive 164,000 doses this month.

North Carolina reported a record 5,600 new confirmed cases Thursday and 2,100 hospitalizations, as it awaited nearly 85,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, perhaps as early as Dec. 15.

Health care workers at a limited number of mostly large hospitals will be the first in line to receive the vaccine, prioritizing those who are at highest risk of exposure, officials said. Future doses will be distributed to more hospitals and to local health departments, followed by nursing home staff and residents.

Health officials fear the pandemic will get worse before it gets better because of delayed effects from Thanksgiving, when millions of Americans disregarded warnings to stay home and celebrate only with members of their household.

At the same time, hospitals – and their workers – were stretched to the limit.

In Pennsylvania, almost half of all hospitals in the south-central region and a third of those in the southwest anticipated staffing shortages within a week, according to the state's department of health.

The state's top health official, Dr. Rachel Levine, said Thursday that 85% of the state's intensive care beds were occupied and modeling shows they'll be full this month. Meanwhile, nurses in the Philadelphia area said the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients was affecting the quality of care they can provide.

“I hear from physicians and from hospital leadership all the time about how strained the hospitals are,” Levine said.

Officials also are concerned that Americans will let down their guard once states begin administering vaccines.

It will take weeks to months before many of the nation's most vulnerable residents can be immunized, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Thursday. Until then, Americans should not hold indoor gatherings with people they don't live with or take off their masks when they're outdoors, and should continue to keep their distance from others and wash their hands, she said.

“I think everyone can see that this current surge that we're experiencing is much faster and broader across the United States and is lasting longer,” Birx said after a meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York.

Nationwide, the coronavirus is blamed for almost 277,000 deaths and 14 million confirmed infections.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a modeling group at the University of Washington, said Friday the expected U.S. vaccine rollout will mean 9,000 fewer deaths by April 1. It predicts warmer temperatures then rising vaccination rates will lead to steady declines in the daily death toll starting in February.

But even with a vaccine, the death toll could reach 770,000 by April 1 if states do not act to control current surges, the group said.