Seattle police face censure for tactics

SEATTLE – A federal judge has found the Seattle Police Department in contempt of court for the indiscriminate use of pepper-filled “blast balls” and pepper spray during Black Lives Matter protests in August and September.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued a 27-page order Monday in response to a motion by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County to find the police department in contempt of his earlier injunction barring police from using force against peaceful protesters.

The judge set a Friday deadline by which the parties can submit briefs outlining possible sanctions for the violation.

Confederate statue removed in Virginia

The Virginia Military Institute removed a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on Monday, a project initiated this fall after allegations of systemic racism roiled the public college.

The statue of Jackson, who taught at the Lexington campus, was the latest in a long list of Confederate tributes to be removed across the U.S.

The college, which had resisted calls to remove the Jackson statue over the summer, changed course in October after The Washington Post published a story that described an “atmosphere of hostility and cultural insensitivity” at VMI, the oldest state-supported military college in the U.S.

Fired Florida official suspected of hack

Florida authorities investigating an alleged hack into the state's emergency response system raided the home Monday of a woman fired earlier this year from her job as COVID-19 data curator.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that Rebekah Jones, who was fired for unauthorized public comments about the data in May, has been under investigation since early November when someone illegally accessed the state's emergency alert health system.

Jones was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida's COVID-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information, state records show.

High court declines transgender case

The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up an appeal from parents who want to prevent transgender students from using locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth.

The case came from a school district near Salem, Oregon's capital city. The federal appeals court in San Francisco had upheld a policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. Parents sued over the policy in 2017, saying it caused embarrassment and stress.

AKC dog show strikes television deal

The biggest dog show in the country is about to bark at a much bigger audience. The AKC National Championship will be presented on ABC for the next three years under an agreement between the American Kennel Club and ESPN announced Monday.