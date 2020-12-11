Friday, December 11, 2020 2:10 pm
Congress passes 1-week funding bill to avert government shutdown
Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- Congress shipped a temporary government-wide funding bill to President Donald Trump on Friday, averting a government shutdown at midnight and buying time for on-again, off-again talks on COVID-19 relief.
The bill, which sets a new shutdown deadline of midnight next Friday, passed the Senate by a unanimous voice vote that came without much drama and sent rank-and-file senators home for the weekend with no clear picture of what awaits next week.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill.
