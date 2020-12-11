Defense, spending down to wire

WASHINGTON – A Senate vote on a wide-ranging defense policy bill was delayed Thursday after Kentucky Republican Rand Paul objected to the measure, casting the next steps in doubt and raising the slim prospect of a government shutdown if a short-term spending bill caught up in the dispute is not approved by today.

Paul said on the Senate floor that he opposes provisions in the defense bill that would limit President Donald Trump's ability to draw down U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Germany. His objections threatened another must-pass bill, a one-week spending measure that would keep the government open through Dec. 18. The House has passed the stopgap measure, but a government shutdown would occur if the Senate does not act on it by midnight.

The dispute over the defense bill came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a rare break with Trump, urged passage of the measure despite Trump's threat to veto it. Trump has demanded that an unrelated provision be added to the bill clamping down on social media companies he claims were biased against him during the election. Trump also wants Congress to strip out a provision of the bill that allows renaming of military bases that now honor Confederate leaders.

McConnell rejects virus aid measure

An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers all but collapsed Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators won't support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential trade-off in the deal.

McConnell's staff conveyed to top negotiators that the GOP leader sees no path to an agreement on a key aspect of the lawmakers' existing proposal – a slimmed-down version of the liability shield he is seeking for companies and organizations facing potential COVID-19 lawsuits – in exchange for the state and local funds that Democrats want.

The GOP leader criticized “controversial state bailouts” during a speech in the Senate, as he insists on a more targeted aid package.

New NH speaker dies of COVID-19

The speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives died of COVID-19, a medical examiner ruled Thursday, a day after the Republican's unexpected death, raising concerns that other members of one of the world's largest legislative bodies might have been exposed at their swearing-in last week.

Dick Hinch, who was sworn in Dec. 2 as leader of the state's newly Republican-led, 400-member Legislature, died Wednesday. He was 71 and had been starting his seventh two-year term in the state House.

His death was announced Wednesday night by his office, which did not give details of what it called “this unexpected tragedy.” Hinch is the first New Hampshire speaker to die during the session, according to House Clerk Paul Smith.

Abortion pill rule stays suspended

A federal judge in Maryland has denied the Trump administration's request to reinstate a rule that would require women to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that public health risks for patients only have grown worse.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang, who agreed to suspend the rule in July, refused Wednesday to lift or limit the scope of that order. He rejected the administration's argument that economic conditions and patients' access to medical facilities, childcare and transportation have improved sufficiently to warrant dissolving the preliminary injunction.

CDC official says allegation blocked

A senior manager with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told congressional investigators she was ordered to delete an email suggesting attempted political interference by the Trump administration in coronavirus reports to the public, according to a transcript released Thursday.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who released the partial transcript, said the testimony of Dr. Charlotte Kent raises “serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials' response to the coronavirus crisis.” Kent testified that she believed CDC Director Robert Redfield ordered the deletion of the email.

In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Clyburn threatened to issue subpoenas to compel the release of documents.

Muslims can sue feds, court rules

A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Muslim men put on the government's no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants for religious reasons can seek to hold federal agents financially liable.

The justices continued a string of decisions friendly to religious interests in holding that the men could sue under the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act. “The question here is whether 'appropriate relief' includes claims for money damages against Government officials. ... We hold that it does,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote.

A trial court dismissed the suit once the men's names had been dropped from the no-fly list, but they argued that it had already “cost them substantial sums of money: airline tickets wasted and income from job opportunities lost,” Thomas wrote.