Gentrification protests in Portland last into 3rd day

PORTLAND, Ore. – A gentrification protest in Oregon's largest city that has blockaded several city blocks in Portland entered its third day Thursday as demonstrators dressed in black and wearing ski masks shored up their makeshift barriers aimed at keeping police out.

The fencing, lumber and other roadblocking material first went up Tuesday after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a house.

The street behind the blockade in the neighborhood of homes, coffee shops and restaurants was laced with booby traps aimed at keeping officers out – including homemade spike strips, piles of rocks and thick bands of plastic wrap stretched at neck-height across the roadway. It's unclear exactly how many people were camped out at the site and police didn't say.

The standoff recalled more than four months of confrontations between police and protesters decrying racial injustice and police brutality that only abated weeks ago.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city would not tolerate an “autonomous zone,” a reference to a weeks-long protest in Seattle where protesters essentially took over a several-block area near downtown during racial injustice protests.

Supporters of the Kinney family, the Black and Indigenous family that faced foreclosure, have said the home was unjustly taken through predatory lending practices that target people of color.

The property sold at auction for $260,000 in 2018, the family said, while private land next door is valued at more than $10 million. The small, maroon-painted property is known as the Red House on Mississippi for its location on North Mississippi Avenue.

On Thursday, the family's supporters said in a statement that Wheeler's office had reached out to the Kinney family late Wednesday and promised to “keep it Kinney” in an initial conversation.

The statement implored the mayor to “call off” the police and sheriff's deputies who secured the home and made arrests Tuesday.