Texas gang member executed for slayings

TERRE HAUTE – The Trump administration on Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years, putting to death a Texas street-gang member for his role in the slayings of a religious couple from Iowa more than two decades ago.

“I'm sorry,” Brandon Bernard said from the execution chamber. “That's the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day.”

The case of Bernard, who received a lethal injection of phenobarbital inside a death chamber at a U.S. prison in Terre Haute, was a rare execution of a person who was in his teens when his crime was committed. Several high-profile figures, including reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, had appealed to President Donald Trump to commute Bernard's sentence to life in prison.

Four more federal executions, including one today, are planned in the weeks before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Truck strikes bicyclists; 5 dead, 3 hurt

Five bicyclists were killed and three others injured in a crash Thursday morning involving a box truck on U.S. Highway 95 south of Boulder City, Nevada Highway Patrol officials said.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said the truck allegedly hit a safety escort vehicle that was following the group of about 20 bicyclists. One of the surviving cyclists said a handful of riders were trying to circumvent strong winds by coasting behind the safety vehicle.

The cyclists were struck from behind by the truck after it crossed into the bicycle lane for an unknown reason, according to authorities. Authorities said the truck driver remained on the scene.

Michigan paramedics to be reinstated

Michigan authorities have agreed to reinstate the licenses of two suburban Detroit paramedics if they pass a national exam after a young woman declared dead on their watch was discovered to be alive at a funeral home.

The condition is part of a settlement with Michael Storms and Scott Rickard of the Southfield Fire Department, according to state health department documents released to The Associated Press. Storms must fulfill other requirements, including reading a book about how to deal with families and writing a three-page essay about what he learned.

Storms and Rickard went to the home of Timesha Beauchamp, a 20-year-old woman with cerebral palsy, on Aug. 23 after her family said she was in respiratory distress. The paramedics said they couldn't revive her. A doctor consulted by phone declared her dead. But Beauchamp gasped and was discovered alive hours later at a Detroit funeral home. She died at a hospital in October.

Nordic church with racist ties given OK

The city council in a small Minnesota farming community has voted to grant a permit that allows a controversial Nordic heritage church that has been identified as a white supremacist group to gather at an abandoned church.

The vote Wednesday night came after the council in the Swift County community of Murdock was advised by the city attorney that rejecting the Asatru Folk Assembly's request could violate its religious rights. The AFA wants to turn the former Lutheran church into a Midwest regional gathering hall. Council members, meeting online because of the coronavirus pandemic, kept video cameras turned off and refused to identify who voted for or against the permit. It was passed on a voice vote without a roll call, the Star Tribune reported. One member of the five-person council could be heard voting no.