Hackers break into federal networks

WASHINGTON – Hackers broke into the networks of federal agencies including the Treasury and Commerce departments as U.S. government officials said Sunday that they were working to identify the scope of the breach and to fix the problem.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity arm are investigating.

The hacks were revealed just days after a major cybersecurity firm disclosed that foreign government hackers had broken into its network and stolen the company's own hacking tools. Many experts suspect Russia as responsible for the attack against FireEye, a major cybersecurity player whose customers include federal, state and local governments and top global corporations.

Tennessee inmates found in Florida

Two inmates who escaped a northwest Tennessee prison were found Sunday in Florida, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers arrested Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen in Pompano Beach, Florida, more than two days after they escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a news release.

Further details about the arrests were not immediately released Sunday evening.

Top LA fugitive nabbed in Mexico

A man wanted in the 2017 killing of the mother of his young child in South Los Angeles has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said.

Andres Zambrano, now believed to be 30 years old, had been sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the March 16, 2017, death of the woman, who was the mother of his then-2-year-old child, officials said.

Zambrano had been considered one of the FBI Los Angeles field office's most wanted fugitives and his case had been highly publicized by authorities in an attempt to determine his whereabouts.