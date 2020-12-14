Nonprofits feeling brunt of pandemic

SEATTLE – The American spirit of generosity this holiday season may be no match for the coronavirus.

Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, the effects of the pandemic are suffocating nonprofits across the country as organizations face soaring costs and demand for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events.

The Salvation Army, already down 18% in funding this year, projects its Red Kettle campaign will net half as much as it did in 2019. That's a $60 million drop for the iconic fundraising drive being crippled by the pandemic in numerous ways.

Thousands of kettle locations were eliminated because the businesses that once hosted them have closed and foot traffic has diminished as much of the public opts to stay at home. Its pool of volunteer bell ringers is smaller, as many older helpers – some who dress up as Santa Claus – are unable to participate because they're at high risk for COVID-19. There's even a national coin shortage, in part because pandemic shopping has turned increasingly digital.

The Christian social services charity expects 6.6 million people – a 155% increase over last year – will seek their help between Thanksgiving and Christmas, for food, toys, and rent assistance as eviction moratoriums expire.

“The numbers in terms of the people who we are serving are simply off the charts, and how we're going to meet the increased need is causing us to be concerned about the giving levels we're seeing so far,” said Kenneth Hodder, the U.S. national commander for the Salvation Army.

But multiple studies and surveys say more people than ever are giving and at greater amounts than usual.

The GivingTuesday Data Commons estimates there was a 23% jump in the number of people who participated in the movement to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S.

The organization said 16.8 million people across the country gave a collective $2.47 billion on Dec. 1 – a 25% increase in total dollars compared with Giving Tuesday last year.

Big philanthropic players have also stepped up. The Ford Foundation said it has already surpassed last year's total giving with $580 million in grants. It's giving another $400 million through a bond.

“Even in the best of times, even the most well-known nonprofits live on the edge financially,” said Hilary Pennington, an executive vice president at Ford.

That all might not be enough. When stay-at-home orders were first issued in March, Adam Porter, the Meals on Wheels director for the nonprofit Sound Generations in Seattle, feared the worst because volunteers typically deliver more than half of the hundreds of thousands of meal kits the organization provides to the elderly.

“I said to myself: 'Well, game over. We gave it a good shot but we won't have a program without our volunteers,' ” Porter said.

The program has made do with 40 fewer active volunteers this year compared with last, while Sound Generations has raised $200,000, or nearly 10%, more in donations overall. The remaining volunteers, Porter said, have taken on more work to ensure there's no waitlist for food.