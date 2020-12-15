Federal agencies reacting to hack

WASHINGTON – U.S. government agencies and private companies rushed Monday to secure their computer networks following the disclosure of a sophisticated and long-running cyber-espionage intrusion suspected of being carried out by Russian hackers.

The extent of the damage is not yet clear. But the potential threat was significant enough that the Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity unit directed all federal agencies to remove compromised network management software and thousands of companies were expected to do the same.

The intrusion was stark evidence of the vulnerability of even supposedly secure government networks, even after well-known previous attacks. What was striking about the operation was its potential scope as well as the manner in which the perpetrators managed to pierce cyberdefenses and gain access to email and internal files at the Treasury and Commerce departments and potentially elsewhere.

Iran blamed for ex-FBI agent's death

The Trump administration for the first time Monday formally blamed Iran for the presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, publicly identifying two Iranian intelligence officers believed responsible for his abduction and imposing sanctions against them.

Levinson disappeared in Iran under mysterious circumstances more than a decade ago, and though U.S. diplomats and investigators have long said they thought he was taken by Iranian government agents, Monday's announcement was the most definitive assignment of blame to date.

US places sanctions on ally Turkey

The Trump administration Monday imposed sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey over its purchase of a Russian air defense system, in a striking move against a longtime partner that sets the stage for further confrontation between the two nations as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.

The extraordinary step against a treaty ally comes at a delicate time in relations between Washington and Ankara, which have been at odds for years over Turkey's acquisition from Russia of the S-400 missile defense system, along with Turkish actions in Syria, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and in the eastern Mediterranean.

Judge rejects Trump's census request

A federal judge has rejected an emergency request from the Trump administration that would stop it from being immediately forced to release documents showing how the 2020 census numbers have been crunched in the weeks since the U.S. head count ended in October.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said in her ruling late Sunday that “time is of the essence” in dismissing the claims of government attorneys who said they have no way of meeting her court-ordered deadline without releasing all 88,000 documents a search has produced, with no time to review and redact confidential information.

Utah school to drop 'Dixie' from name

A university in southwestern Utah voted Monday to drop “Dixie” from its name – an example of the nation's reexamination of the remnants of Confederacy and slavery.

Dixie State University's Board of Trustees had resisted a change in the past but did so after a study showed some employers in other states expressed concern about the name on graduates' resumes.

The area was nicknamed Dixie, a reference to Southern states, when settlers with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many of them from the South, tried to make it into a cotton-growing mecca in the 1800s.