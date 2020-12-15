Treasure hunter jailed; mum on gold's location

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former deep-sea treasure hunter is about to mark his fifth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck.

Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Instead, he's being held in contempt of court for an unusually long stretch – well past the normal maximum limit of 18 months in cases of witnesses refusing to cooperate.

But nothing is usual about Thompson's case, which dates to his discovery of the S.S. America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988. The gold rush-era ship sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857 with thousands of pounds of gold aboard.

Thompson's legal troubles stem from the 161 investors who paid Thompson $12.7 million to find the ship, but never saw any proceeds and finally sued.

In 2012, a different federal judge ordered Thompson to appear in court to disclose the coins' whereabouts. Instead, Thompson fled to Florida where U.S. marshals tracked him down and arrested him in early 2015.

Thompson pleaded guilty for his failure to appear and was sentenced to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The sentence has been delayed until the issue of the gold coins is resolved.

That April 2015 plea deal required Thompson to answer questions in closed-door sessions about the whereabouts of the coins, which the government says are worth $2 million to $4 million. Importantly, he must also “assist” interested parties in finding the coins under that deal.

Thompson refused several times, and on Dec. 15, 2015, federal Judge Algenon Marbley found Thompson in contempt of court and ordered him to stay in jail – and pay a $1,000 daily fine – until he responds. In late October of this year, Thompson appeared by video.

“Mr. Thompson, are you ready to answer the seminal question in this case as to the whereabouts of the gold?” Marbley said.

“Your honor, I don't know if we've gone over this road before or not, but I don't know the whereabouts of the gold,” Thompson responded. “I feel like I don't have the keys to my freedom.”

And with that, Thompson settled back into his current situation: housed in a federal prison in Milan, Michigan. He also owes nearly $1.8 million in fines – and counting..

Thompson, 68, has said he suffers from a rare form of chronic fatigue syndrome that has created problems with short-term memory. He's previously said, without providing details, that the coins were turned over to a trust in Belize. The government contends Thompson is refusing to cooperate and that there's no connection between his ailment and his ability to explain where the coins are.