Insurance industry blasted for slowing recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. – Southwest Louisiana lawmakers Wednesday criticized the insurance industry's handling of claims from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, describing slow responses, low-balled damage estimates and drones used to assess destruction instead of people.

“We're almost four months ago (since Laura), and people are still living without roofs over their houses,” said Rep. Phillip Tarver, a Republican who lives in storm-ravaged Lake Charles.

Tarver told an insurance industry representative during a meeting of the House and Senate insurance committees: “We don't want something for nothing, but we do feel like we're not getting all that we paid for.”

Laura ravaged southwest Louisiana in August as a fierce Category 4 hurricane, and Delta followed with a second blow to the same region in October as a Category 2 storm.

Louisiana's insurance department said nearly 237,000 insurance claims have been filed across all types of coverage for the two hurricanes.

People are struggling to rebuild, and lawmakers from the area said the insurance companies are making recovery harder.

Among the problems cited in Wednesday's hearing involved high turnover and inexperience of insurance adjusters, the people who investigate damage claims to help determine what an insurer owes under a policy.

“Adjusters are being changed on a regular basis. Some people are going through four, five, and six adjusters. They lose track” of the information they've provided and received, said Lake Charles Sen. Mark Abraham, a Republican.

Republican Rep. Gabe Firment, who owns an insurance claims adjustment firm based in Grant Parish, said too many insurance companies have tried to replace experienced adjusters with drones and other technology that are less accurate in assessing damage to cut costs.

Firment also said he's seen a number of “disturbing” incidents where insurance companies try to minimize claims, requiring reams of documentation that can be difficult for homeowners to produce.

“There's an intentional effort, in my opinion, to wear the policyholder down,” Firment said.

Insurance industry representatives said people often don't understand the deductibles and other provisions in their policies that chip away at the money they can receive for repairs and rebuilding.

They said they don't believe there's widespread fraud or efforts to shortchange policyholders, and they note Louisiana can issue penalties against insurers that aren't following the law.