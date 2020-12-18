COVID aid up against deadline

WASHINGTON – It's a hurry-up-and-wait moment on Capitol Hill as congressional negotiators on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package struggled through a handful of remaining snags Thursday. The holdups mean a weekend session now appears virtually certain, and a top lawmaker warned that a government shutdown this weekend can't be ruled out.

The central elements of a hard-fought compromise appeared in place: more than $300 billion in aid to businesses; a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit and renewal of soon-to-expire state benefits; $600 direct payments to individuals; vaccine distribution funds and money for renters, schools, the Postal Service and people needing food aid.

But a temporary funding bill runs out tonight at midnight and the Senate's No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Thune, said if there isn't a deal by then, some Republicans might block a temporary funding bill – causing a low-impact partial weekend shutdown – as a means to keep the pressure on.

6 indicted in plot to seize governor

A federal grand jury has charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in what investigators say was a plot by anti-government extremists who were angry over her coronavirus policies. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said in a statement.

The men, five from Michigan and one from Delaware, were arrested in early October after an FBI investigation into an alleged plot to kidnap the Democratic governor at her vacation home in northern Michigan. Defense attorneys have said their clients were “big talkers” who didn't intend to follow through on the alleged plan.

Prisoner set to die positive for COVID

A federal prisoner scheduled to be executed just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office has tested positive for coronavirus, his lawyer said Thursday.

The Bureau of Prisons notified attorneys for Dustin John Higgs on Thursday that their client had tested positive for the virus, his attorney Devon Porter said during a court hearing Thursday afternoon.

The revelation comes amid concern about an exploding number of coronavirus cases in the federal prison system and specifically at the complex in Terre Haute, where the executions are carried out. It is the only federal death row.

Feds grant Florida wetlands authority

The federal government granted Florida's request for wider authority over wetland development, a move announced Thursday that came under immediate fire by environmentalist who worry that the country's largest network of wetlands could be at risk of being further degraded.

The announcement by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler was long sought by developers and Republican allies, who argued that the layers of regulatory scrutiny were cumbersome, expensive and unnecessary. Supporters touted the move as a step that would streamline the permitting process when property owners seek to develop wetlands.

Plows can't keep up with snowfall

The Northeast's first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in cities and towns across the region, and left plow drivers struggling to clear the roads as snow piled up at more than 4 inches per hour.

“If you do not have to be on the roads, please don't travel,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who declared a state of emergency for 18 counties. He said there were more than 9,000 power outages, 600 accidents and two fatalities by midmorning Thursday.

In New York City, where 6.5 inches of snow covered Central Park, the overnight snowfall eclipsed the entire amount recorded for all of last winter.

Trump can't live at his club, suit says

President Donald Trump's expected move to his Mar-a-Lago club after he leaves office next month is being challenged by a lawyer who says a 1990s agreement allowing Trump to convert the Florida property into a business prohibits anyone from living there, including him.

Attorney Reginald Stambaugh sent a letter this week to the town of Palm Beach saying he represents a neighbor who doesn't want the president to take up residence at the 17-acre property because it would decrease the area's property values. He also asserts that a microwave security barrier operated by the Secret Service is harming his client, who he says is exhibiting symptoms of microwave exposure. He did not give the client's name.

Man freed after 12 years for pot sale

A Louisiana man who was arrested and sentenced to life for selling $20 in marijuana to undercover officers when he was homeless has been freed from prison.

WWL-TV reported that Fate Winslow was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and was on his way back home after serving 12 years of a life sentence. Winslow was sentenced under the state's repeat offender law. His case has garnered attention as the Louisiana wrestles with criminal justice issues and overincarceration.

“I was so happy to get out,” Winslow told WWL-TV after his release. “A life sentence for two bags of weed? I never thought something like that could happen.”

Lawmaker bids farewell with beer

In his farewell speech to Congress on Thursday, freshman U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina made it one for the road, cracking open a can of beer in a toast to his fellow members in a sign-off of his brief tenure.

“For the betterment of this country, we have to come together, we have to sit down and listen to each other, and maybe even have a beer,” Cunningham, a Democrat, said, reaching into his suit jacket and pulling out a can.

“I've been trying to work with people since the first day I got here,” said Cunningham, who has received plaudits from several groups for his bipartisan work, also noting that President Donald Trump has signed two of his bills into law. “The other side is not the enemy.”

Parents owe son for tossing porn

A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection. He lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie. Werking said boxes of films and magazines worth an estimated $29,000 were missing.

Werking's parents said they had a right to act as his landlords. “Defendants do not cite to any statute or caselaw to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike,” the judge said.