Freedom sweet after life sentence commuted

MINNEAPOLIS – For nearly two decades, Myon Burrell had nothing but time.

Locked up for life at 16 for a high-profile murder he swore he had nothing to do with, he was stuck in a tiny cell without even a window to watch the seasons change. The years dragged on slowly, and he saw the bodies of once-robust men age and decay.

Still, he couldn't help wishing that the outside world would slow down. In the Stillwater prison visiting room and in family photographs, his own son seemed to grow overnight from toddler to teen to man.

Then, Tuesday afternoon, everything changed. After an investigation by The Associated Press and APM Reports that raised grave doubts about his conviction, the Minnesota Board of Pardons said Burrell could go home.

With no opportunity for real goodbyes, men in his unit rattled their bars or reached out their hands, wishing him well as he passed. He walked out the prison's front door into the frigid air, relatives and supporters swarming him and chanting “Myon's free! Myon's free!”

“It was so surreal. ... Every step that I took, it was just like bricks, just bricks and bricks and bricks, just being removed from my shoulders,” said Burrell, now 34, in his first interview from home.

Tens of thousands of dollars had been spent to hire a series of lawyers to clear Burrell's name for the 2002 killing of Tyesha Edwards, a sixth-grader hit by a stray bullet while studying inside her family's south Minneapolis home.

Burrell's break finally came this year, when the AP uncovered new evidence and serious flaws in the police investigation. Among them: a failure to collect a corner store's surveillance video, which Burrell said could have cleared him, and heavy reliance on six jailhouse informants who benefited generously from testifying.

The pressure that followed from the NAACP, the ACLU, and community organizers led to the creation of an independent panel of legal experts, which confirmed many of the AP's findings and said police appeared to have suffered from “tunnel vision” while pursuing Burrell. It recommended that he be freed immediately.

But Burrell never dreamed that within a week of that report's release he'd be in his living room, meeting nieces and nephews for the first time. He now has a job lined up, along with a wife and supportive family ready to help with his transition to freedom. But Burrell said he would not forget those he left behind in prison. Many, he said, were like him – Black kids swept up in an era of harsh policing and sentencing.

When announcing Burrell's commutation, Gov. Tim Walz pointed to scientific studies and the U.S. Supreme Court, which have both stressed that teenage brains work differently than those of adults and that most young offenders should not be given extreme prison sentences. Walz said the shameful state of juvenile criminal justice in Minnesota “needs to be reformed.”

Burrell's sentence was commuted to 20 years, but he was not pardoned. He is serving the rest of his time, about two years, under supervised release requiring him to wear an ankle bracelet. He intends to keep fighting for full exoneration in court.

Several members of Tyesha's family, however, said they were upset to see Burrell free, and that the media fanfare felt like a slap in the face. Tyesha's brother, Jimmie Edwards III, said he doesn't believe Burrell is innocent, in part because he never tried to reach out to the family after her death.

Tyesha's death and the swift arrest of Burrell and two co-defendants have been touted repeatedly by Klobuchar – the city's top prosecutor at the time of the crime – as an example of finding justice for victims of gangs and gun violence. . After the AP's story, Klobuchar called for a review of the case and pushed for the creation of a conviction integrity unit – which recently got federal funding. She said protecting the innocent is just as important as punishing the guilty.

As for Burrell, he can't help thinking about how much of his life is already gone, but said he realized something while lying in bed his first night home: His time in prison wasn't wasted. It shaped who he is today and prepared him for what comes next. Time, he vows, he will use to help others.