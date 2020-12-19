Pence praises 'miracle'as leaders get 1st doses

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence and the leaders of the House and Senate received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday as they tried to reassure the American public that the shot is safe. Pence, in a live television event, celebrated the milestone as “a medical miracle” that could eventually put an end to a raging pandemic that has killed more than 310,000 people nationwide.

Conspicuously absent: President Donald Trump, who has remained largely out of sight five days into the largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history.

“I didn't feel a thing. Well done,” Pence told the technicians from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday morning as he became the highest-ranking U.S. official to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, the first authorized in the U.S.

Later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, tweeted photos of themselves receiving the vaccine from the Capitol physician, who urged all members of Congress to join them.

The public displays come as top U.S. health officials are trying to persuade regular Americans who may be skeptical of the vaccinations to get them to pave the way for the end of the pandemic.

A recent survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only about half of Americans want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Another quarter of the public isn't sure, while the remaining quarter say they aren't interested. Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the injections have been rushed and want to see how the rollout goes.

Trump, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October, has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public on what aides hope will be a key part of his legacy. He has held no public events to trumpet the rollout. He hasn't said when he will be inoculated. And he has tweeted fewer than a handful of times about the vaccines despite sending a flurry of tweets about other topics.

He did weigh in with a congratulatory tweet Friday night after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of a second vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health.

Trump's relative silence comes as he continues to rage about his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and embraces increasingly extreme efforts to overturn the people's will.

He's pushed aside the plans of aides who wanted him to be the public face of the vaccination campaign, eschewing visits to labs and production facilities to thank workers, or hosting efforts to build public confidence in the shot, according to people familiar with the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly.

Instead, Pence has been the one in the spotlight highlighting the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, touring a production facility this week before headlining Friday's event.

Pence didn't flinch during the quick prick, nor did his wife, Karen. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who is Black, also received a shot during the televised White House event and stressed the importance of communities of color seeing people like him being vaccinated to build trust.

“Today, Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners,” Pence said. “Hope is on the way.”

Trump appeared at a White House “summit” ahead of the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer vaccine last week. But he has fretted about credit going to his successor, who will preside over the bulk of the nationwide injection campaign next year.

“Don't let Joe Biden take credit for the vaccines,” Trump has told reporters. “Don't let him take credit for the vaccines because the vaccines were me, and I pushed people harder than they've ever been pushed before.”

In fact, FDA scientists were the ones who came up with the idea for Operation Warp Speed, the White House-backed effort through which millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines and treatments are being manufactured even as they are still being evaluated.

And much of the groundwork for the shots was laid over the past decade, including through research on messenger RNA, or mRNA, used in the vaccines developed by both Pfizer and Moderna.

Trump's low-key approach could have an impact on public health.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious-disease expert, told NBC News this week that 75% to 85% of the nation needs to be vaccinated to achieve “herd immunity,” making the public education campaign about the vaccine's safety all the more pressing.