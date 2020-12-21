Biden to punish cyber intruders

WASHINGTON – Once in office, President-elect Joe Biden will punish Russia for its suspected cyberespionage operation against the United States with financial sanctions and measures to hobble the Kremlin's ability to launch future hacks, his chief of staff said Sunday, as a GOP senator criticized President Donald Trump for having a “blind spot” when it comes to Moscow.

“Those who are responsible are going to face consequences for it,” said Biden chief of staff Ron Klain. “It's not just sanctions. It's also steps and things we could do to degrade the capacity of foreign actors to repeat this sort of attack or, worse still, engage in even more dangerous attacks.”

The head of the cybersecurity firm FireEye, which disclosed that it had been targeted by the spying attempt, said it was clear the foreign intrusions were not “one and done” and suggested there was little time to spare before the next one.

“These attacks will continue to escalate, and get worse if we do nothing,” said CEO Kevin Mandia.

Cybersecurity experts and U.S. officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been clear over the past week that they believe Russia was behind the massive hack that infiltrated over 40 federal agencies as well as government contractors.

But Trump over the weekend cast doubt on that assessment, suggesting without evidence China may be behind the cyber intrusions.

On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, blasted Trump for putting the U.S. at continuing risk.

“Russia acted with impunity,” he said. “They didn't fear what we would be able to do from a cybercapacity. They didn't think that our defense systems were particularly adequate. And they apparently didn't think that we would respond in a very aggressive way.”

“I think we've come to recognize that the president has a blind spot when it comes to Russia,” Romney added.