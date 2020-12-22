Countries block UK travel over new virus strain

LONDON – Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded at airports Monday as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England.

From Canada to India, one nation after another banned flights from Britain, while France barred the entry of trucks from Britain for 48 hours while the strain is assessed. The precautions raised fears of food shortages in Britain if the restrictions drag on.

After a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he understood the reason for the new measures and expressed hope for a swift resumption in the free flow of traffic between the U.K. and France.

EU gives approval to Pfizer vaccine

The European Union on Monday gave official approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer to be used across the 27-nation bloc, raising hopes that countries can begin administering the first shots to their citizens shortly after Christmas.

The EU's executive commission gave the green light just hours after the European Medicines Agency said the vaccine meets safety and quality standards. Deliveries of the vaccine are expected to start this coming Saturday, with inoculations beginning across the EU between Dec. 27 and Dec. 29.

California fears 100,000 in hospital

California has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks and in a month could be facing a once-unthinkable caseload of nearly 100,000 hospitalizations, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top health official said Monday.

Newsom, himself quarantined for the second time in two months, said he's likely to extend his stay-at-home order for much of the state next week.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of Health and Human Services, said it's feared entire areas of the state may run out of room even in their makeshift “surge” capacity units “by the end of the month and early in January.” In response, the state is updating its planning guide for how hospitals would ration care if everyone can't get the treatment they need, he said.

Political pressure at HHS alleged

Trump administration political appointees tried to block or change more than a dozen government reports that detailed scientific findings about the spread of the coronavirus, a House panel investigating the alleged interference said Monday.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said his coronavirus subcommittee investigators have found evidence of a “political pressure campaign” to “bully” professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in what may have been an attempt to “cripple the nation's coronavirus response in a misguided effort to achieve herd immunity.”

Clyburn issued subpoenas to compel the release of reams of documents and emails by Dec. 30. In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services denied any political interference.

Biden, wife get their 1st doses

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same. The injections came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states.

Rally gets ugly at Oregon Capitol

State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon's Capitol building Monday as far-right protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions attempted to force their way in during a one-day special legislative session, with some toting guns and others attacking authorities with bear spray. At least two people were arrested, police said.

Inside the Capitol, lawmakers passed four bills Monday evening, which includes $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires, extending an eviction moratorium through June and allocating funds for renter and landlord relief. Outside, protesters banged their fists against the doors chanting, “Let us in.” The state's Capitol is closed to the public as a COVID-19 safety measure.

Vatican OKs shots over abortion link

The Vatican on Monday declared it is “morally acceptable” for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses, guidance that came after some churchmen in the United States argued that such products were immoral.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said it had received several requests for “guidance” during recent months.