California gets Latino US senator; some Black leaders angry

LOS ANGELES -- California is getting its first Latino U.S. senator. For Gov. Gavin Newsom, it’s a political gamble.

The Democratic governor Tuesday named Secretary of State Alex Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants, to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

When Padilla goes to Washington, the former state legislator will become California’s first Latino senator since the state’s founding 170 years ago.

In picking a personal friend and fellow Democrat, Newsom had his eye on history and pragmatism -- he turned to someone he could trust with a year of uncertainty looming, including a possible recall election targeting the governor while the pandemic rages unabated.

Newsom also rejected pleas from a host of prominent Black leaders to replace Harris, the Senate’s only Black woman, with another African-American woman, such as U.S. Reps. Karen Bass or Barbara Lee.

The mannerly, soft-spoken Padilla will begin his truncated term facing the prospect of a tough reelection fight in 2022, when he is likely to see challengers from within his own party in the heavily Democratic state.

Padilla quickly formed a political committee to begin raising money and released a campaign-style ad introducing himself as the new senator.

It frames him as the epitome of the American dream, the son of immigrant parents -- a short-order cook who never went to high school and a housekeeper -- who earned an engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He became a political prodigy of sorts when he was elevated to president of Los Angeles City Council president at 28, the youngest ever, before being elected to the legislature and then secretary of state.

Newsom called him a “tested fighter” who would be a fierce ally for the state in Washington. Harris congratulated Padilla in a tweet, calling him a “dear friend” who would be a champion for California.

Padilla lives in Los Angeles with his wife and three sons, ages 5, 7 and 13.

Kathleen Ronayne of the Associated Press in Sacramento and Janie Har in San Francisco contributed to this story.