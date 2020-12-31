Police told of suspect's bombmaking in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence, according to documents. But they did not make contact with him or see inside his RV.

Those revelations, contained in a newly disclosed 2019 incident report, put Nashville's police chief on the defensive Wednesday as he said his officers did nothing wrong and that they had handled the situation properly. He added that other than a 1970s marijuana-related arrest, Warner was “squeaky clean.”

“I believe the officers did everything they could legally. Maybe they could have followed up more, hindsight is 20/20,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference.

Officers were called to Pamela Perry's Nashville home on Aug. 21, 2019, following a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the police department said in a statement.

According to the incident report, when officers arrived, police said she had two unloaded pistols beside her on the porch. She told them the guns belonged to “Tony Warner” and she did not want them in the house any longer. Perry, then 62, was taken for a psychological evaluation after speaking to mental health professionals.

“During that visit, before leaving for the evaluation, Perry told police that her boyfriend was making bombs in an RV,” the report stated.

The report says police went to Warner's home, about 1 1/2 miles away, but he didn't answer the door. They saw the RV, but it was in a fenced-off backyard and officers couldn't see inside the vehicle. They also spotted several security cameras and wires attached to an alarm sign on a front door.

“They saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property,” the police statement said, adding that supervisors and detectives were then notified.

“If we could have had more to go off of, it would have been good,” Drake said.

Law enforcement officials did not publicly release the report, which was obtained only after news outlets submitted public records requests.

The report also said attorney Raymond Throckmorton told officers that day that he represented Warner and told officers that Warner “frequently talks about the military and bomb making,” the police report said.

Information about Warner were sent to the FBI to check their databases and determine whether Warner had prior military connections, police said. The FBI eventually reported back that they had no such records.