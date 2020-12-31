US bomber mission an effort to dissuade Iran

WASHINGTON – The United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday for the second time this month, a show of force meant to deter Iran from attacking American or allied targets in the Middle East.

One senior U.S. military officer said the flight by two Air Force B-52 bombers was in response to signals that Iran may be planning attacks against U.S. allied targets in neighboring Iraq or elsewhere in the region in coming days, even as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. The officer was not authorized to publicly discuss internal assessments based on sensitive intelligence and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The B-52 bomber mission, flown round trip from an Air Force base in North Dakota, reflects growing concern in Washington, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump's administration, that Iran will order further military retaliation for the U.S. killing last Jan. 3 of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran, however, has appeared wary of Trump's intentions in his final weeks in office, given his focus on pressuring Tehran with sanctions and other moves that have further damaged the Islamic Republic's economy.

4 killed in domestic violence incident

Four people were killed at a Houston home Wednesday in what authorities said was likely a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself.

Officers went to a home in the city's northeast around 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. The officers were met with gunfire and a SWAT team from the sheriff's office was then dispatched to the home.

Gonzalez said the SWAT team was eventually able to negotiate with the man to enter the home, but as team members were going inside, they heard “a final gunshot.” In the house, the officers found two dead women and two dead men, including a 49-year-old man who shot himself, he said.

Gonzalez said he believes the 49-year-old was the boyfriend of one of the women and that the other woman and man were her adult children. He also said one of the women who was ultimately shot is likely the person who called police. He did not identify any of them by name or give the ages of the other three.

Serial killer Little dies in California

The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, with nearly 60 confirmed victims, died Wednesday in California, officials said.

Samuel Little, who had diabetes, heart trouble and other ailments, was 80 when he died at a California hospital. He was serving a life sentence for multiple counts of murder.

Citgo 6 judge, prosecutor sanctioned

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan judge and prosecutor behind the conviction on corruption charges of six American oil executives.

The six employees of Houston-based Citgo were lured to Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017 on the pretense of attending a business meeting. Once there, they were hauled away from the headquarters of Citgo's parent company, state-run oil company PDVSA, by heavily armed, masked security forces., accused of promoting a never-executed proposal to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50% stake in the company as collateral.

The so-called Citgo 6, all but one a U.S. citizen, were finally convicted last month and sentenced to between 8 and 13 years in prison. President Nicolás Maduro has accused them of “treason.”