Sunday, January 03, 2021 1:00 am
New Puerto Rico leader sworn in
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Pedro Pierluisi vowed to achieve statehood for Puerto Rico and fight against poverty, corruption and COVID-19 after he was sworn in Saturday as the U.S. territory's new governor.
Pierluisi, a Democrat who previously served as Puerto Rico's representative in Congress for eight years, also promised to prioritize education, lift the government out of bankruptcy and alleviate a deep economic crisis as leader of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party.
“I have listened to our people and acknowledged the needs for better governance,” he said in a bilingual speech with a strong conciliatory tone. “I need everyone to battle our common enemies.”
Saturday's ceremony marked the end of a chaotic four-year period in which Puerto Rico had three governors, including Pierluisi himself briefly after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down last year following huge street protests.
Pierluisi, 61, inherits a stagnant economy, a divided legislature, a billion-dollar public debt restructuring and a politically fractured U.S. territory hit hard by the pandemic as it still struggles to recover from hurricanes and earthquakes.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story