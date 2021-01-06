No charges for officer in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. – A Wisconsin prosecutor declined Tuesday to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha, concluding he couldn't disprove the officer's contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared the man would stab him.

The decision, widely criticized by public officials and civil rights advocates across the state, threatened to reignite protests that rocked the city after the Aug. 23 shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed. Gov. Tony Evers called the decision “further evidence that our work is not done” and called for people to work together for equity. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is Black, was more pointed on Twitter: “I wish I could say that I'm shocked. It's another instance in a string of misapplications of justice.”

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said investigators concluded Blake was carrying a knife when police responded to a report he was trying to steal a car. Officer Rusten Sheskey said he “feared Jacob Blake was going to stab him with the knife” as he tried to stop Blake from fleeing the scene.

“I do not believe the state ... would be able to prove that the privilege of self-defense is not available,” Graveley said.

The shooting of Blake, captured on bystander video, turned the nation's spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by protests over police brutality and racism.

More than 250 people were arrested during protests in the days that followed, including then-17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a self-styled medic with an assault rifle who is charged in the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third.

Blake family members expressed anger about the charging decision and urged people to “rise up.”

“This is going to impact this city and this state and this nation for many years to come,” said Justin Blake, an uncle “Unless the people rise up and do what they're supposed to do. This is a government for the people by the people, correct?

“We talk about this constitution everybody's supposed to be so committed to, and yet we stand in the state that has the most convictions of African Americans in the United States. So they're weighing heavy on one side of justice, but they're allowing police officers to rain down terror on our communities. It's injust.”

Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake's family, said the decision “further destroys trust in our justice system” and sends a message that it is OK for police to abuse their power. He said he will proceed with a lawsuit and called for people to “demand change in peaceful and positive ways.”

The shooting happened three months after George Floyd died while being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis, a death that was captured on bystander video and sparked protests that spread across the United States and beyond.