    Wednesday, January 06, 2021 1:00 am

    Odds & Ends

    Naming state dino

    A Massachusetts state lawmaker is asking for the public's help to select an official state dinosaur.

    State Rep. Jack Lewis said the effort is a good way for children to learn about the legislative process. But first, he is asking residents to select from one two dinosaur species discovered in Massachusetts. Twelve states already have official state dinosaurs, Lewis said.

